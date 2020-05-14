PAOLA - Local youths and adults won’t be able to use the Paola Family Pool this summer, as it will remain closed throughout the 2020 swim season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced Thursday, May 14.
“For us, late February started as usual. City staff solicited advertisements for pool concession workers and lifeguards,” city officials stated in a news release. “Then, the COVID-19 pandemic emerged and forced city staff to rethink the typical timelines, processes and procedures for the pool.”
During the past two months, city staff members have evaluated the city’s ability to safely and effectively open the municipal pool for the 2020 season, and the issue was discussed at length during the Paola City Council meeting Tuesday, May 12.
“After much discernment, it has been decided to keep the Paola Municipal Pool closed during the 2020 swim season,” the release stated. “We do not feel that we can maintain adequate staffing levels to meet the mandatory water safety needs as well as providing enhanced services like monitoring physical distancing and cleaning/disinfecting/sanitizing guidance as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
