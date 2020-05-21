PAOLA — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Paola Heartland Car Show has been rescheduled for Sept. 27, organizers have announced.
The 18th annual summer car show was scheduled to take place Saturday, June 13, around Paola’s Park Square, but uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and regulations regarding mass gatherings prompted the change in date, according to a post on the event’s Facebook page.
“We will review the situation during the month of June and make a final decision on making it happen at that point,” the post states. “We miss all of you and hope to see you in September.”
The event is currently set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. For more information, go online to paolacarshow.com.
