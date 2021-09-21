PAOLA – There was no action taken during a special Paola USD 368 school board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 21, but there was plenty of discussion about pandemic-related policies during the two-hour meeting.
The special afternoon board meeting was called a little over a week after Paola school board members decided during their Sept. 13 meeting to stay in Phase 1 of the district’s Safe Return to School Plan and keep masks optional.
At that time, there were 27 total active cases in the district (23 involving students and four involving staff members). That districtwide total jumped to 39 active cases (37 students and two staff members), according to the report updated Friday, Sept. 17.
Paola school board member Scott Golubski said he asked for the special meeting to be called because he was concerned about school administrators being overwhelmed with the recent rise in cases, especially after the introduction of testing for students in quarantine who would like to participate in athletics and other after-school events.
“I felt like it was our job to at least discuss it,” Golubski said.
When Golubski asked each school’s principal at the special meeting to comment on their workload, all of them said dealing with COVID-19-related tasks such as testing and gathering data to send to the Miami County Health Department to determine close contacts has been very time consuming.
“It consumes my day,” Paola Middle School Principal Mark Bloustine said. “It is very, very taxing on us to do that.”
The only items on the agenda for Tuesday’s special meeting were open forum, COVID discussion and phase determination.
Masks would only be required under Phase 3 of the plan. District officials previously have said a significant rise in cases could prompt the district to go into Phase 2, which would require students or staff members who are quarantined due to a close contact to both wear a mask and get a daily COVID-19 test if they want to return to school during their quarantine. Phase 1 allows for students and faculty members in quarantine to attend school if they are asymptomatic and agree to wear a disposable surgical mask.
The plan was also revised during the Sept. 13 school board meeting to allow for a student in quarantine to be tested for COVID-19 in the afternoon if they want to participate in an after-school activity or athletic event without wearing a mask. Superintendent Matt Meek said the district qualified for a KDHE COVID testing grant, and about 2,000 antigen testing kits have already been delivered.
The testing was immediately put into action, as school board members during Tuesday’s special meeting discussed new cases in the past week related to a middle school sports team that quarantined several students at Paola Middle School.
According to updated numbers provided by Meek at the special board meeting, there are currently 16 active cases at the middle school. That’s down slightly from the 19 that were reported Friday, although Meek pointed out it is only two more additional days of data.
The active cases at Paola High School dropped from 11 to three from Friday to Tuesday, the active cases at Sunflower Elementary dropped from six to three, and the active cases at Cottonwood Elementary dropped from three to two.
“Personally, I don’t see the data to back up a change at this point in time,” school board member Cathy Macfarlane said.
Her sentiment was echoed by a majority of the parents who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. A dozen people signed up to speak during the open forum, and only one of them was in favor of requiring masks to be worn.
That mother, who was the first to speak, said her son was exposed to COVID at school, and she reminded the school board that several children are medically fragile.
“We need to be proactive, not passive and reactive,” she said.
Another mother said the rapid antigen is not a reliable test, and she said tests should be administered by a health care professional.
Meek said there have been a couple of cases where the antigen test was positive, but the PCR test was negative, but he added that when those students were tested again, both the antigen and PCR tests were positive.
One father asked the school board to establish data benchmarks for the different phases to cut down on the confusion for parents.
“Let the data decide, not the emotions,” he said.
Another father agreed, saying that decisions about masks and vaccines should be left to parents.
“We are arrogantly chasing an unobtainable goal of zero COVID cases,” he said. “Leaving the immune system to do what it is designed to do is no conspiracy theory.”
One mother used a device to measure her expiratory oxygen concentration while wearing a mask, and she illustrated how the alarm sounded because of the dropping levels. She also allowed her three young children to speak about why they don’t want to wear masks.
One father asked the school board members to consider freedom and individual liberties when making their decisions, and his wife asked the school board to let the parents make the decisions for their families.
After the public comment portion of the meeting, Meek updated the board members on the COVID-19 statistics. He said there were 15 total cases in August and September last year, but there have been 64 total cases during that same time period this year.
Meek also estimated recent quarantine numbers for the schools, saying Cottonwood was at 67, Sunflower 122, Paola Middle School 140 and Paola High School 330.
“One positive results in about 50 quarantines at the high school,” Meek said.
Although school board members chose not to implement a mask mandate, they did express an interest in modifying portions of their current policies.
Testing of students, in particular, was questioned multiple times. Meek said that stopping the tests would actually lift a great burden from his faculty, but under the current guidelines, students on quarantine would not be able to participate unless they have a negative test.
The school board members recognized that since the only action item on the agenda was phase determination, they would need to wait until at least the Oct. 11 school board meeting to make any changes to the plan.
In the meantime, they tasked Meek with gathering data on a number of topics to be discussed at the October meeting. Those items include: researching potential data benchmarks to use for determining phases, consider removing the recently added testing option from the plan, research whether decisions should be made districtwide or building by building, research whether vaccinated individuals should also be masked on quarantine, talk with Osawatomie USD 367 officials to see if the mask mandate is making a difference in numbers, research whether masks need to be worn during PE or while outside, and ask the Miami County Health Department what would happen if the district does not follow its recommendations.
Meek said testing of athletes on quarantine has taken place because the district recently was notified from the health department that students should not be participating in athletic events and practices while wearing a mask. Macfarlane questioned whether or not that is an actual requirement as she couldn’t find anything online from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
An audience of about 40 people attended the school board meeting, and extra chairs were set up to accommodate the crowd. Golubski thanked the parents for coming and he assured them that everyone is doing their best to make the right decisions.
“I’m a damn electrician, and I’m trying to figure this out,” Golubski said. “It’s a tough deal…I’ve never been involved in something as divided as this.”
Meek also made a plea for everyone to work together and remain professional. After the last school board meeting, he said he received several heated emails that crossed the line.
“We’re getting personal attacks from both sides,” Meek said. “I would ask right now that we all try to have some compassion.”
