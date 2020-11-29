PAOLA — Paola USD 368 Board of Education members, during their Nov. 9 meeting, accepted a donation from the Patterson Family Foundation that will help the district deal with rising costs related to COVID-19.
Paola Superintendent Matt Meek said the Patterson Family Foundation has been extremely generous since the pandemic hit by providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to Miami County and other nearby regions.
Meek also filled out a survey through the foundation which led to a $19,600 donation for the school district.
“We’re thankful to the Patterson family for the donation,” Meek said.
The Patterson Family Foundation is a family-led, non-profit private foundation extending the legacy of Neal and Jeanne Patterson through collaborations in health care, education and rural communities.
The foundation was originally founded in 2007 by Cerner co-founder Neal Patterson and his wife, Jeanne. When Neal passed away in 2017, he made a $1 billion provision to expand the work of the foundation, which is led by Neal’s adult children and a small staff, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.