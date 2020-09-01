PAOLA – A Paola High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a USD 368 statement sent to parents on Aug. 27.
Parents were told that the Miami County Health Department is currently conducting contact tracing of the infected student and will notify any student(s) and their family(ies) that were in direct contact as a result.
“Those not notified have been determined to be at no risk,” the release states. “The USD 368 custodial staff has and will continue to thoroughly disinfect the school building. If you have questions regarding the contact tracing, please contact the Miami County Health Department.”
Superintendent Matt Meek said the positive case is not a result of transmission occurring at school or related activities.
Paola USD 368 isn’t the only school district in Miami County dealing with the virus.
Osawatomie USD 367 announced Tuesday, Sept. 1, that the district is now dealing with four positive COVID-19 cases in three different locations.
On Monday, Aug. 31, the district reported that a Trojan Elementary staff member had tested positive.
The next day, the district reported a second Trojan Elementary staff member had tested positive, and that an Osawatomie Middle School staff member and a district office staff member had also tested positive.
The district said in a Facebook post it has been in contact with the Miami County Health Department regarding the positive tests and is in the process of contacting impacted families.
In a follow-up email Superintendent Justin Burchett said Monday the staff member was not at Trojan that day and he didn’t anticipate the need to close the school.
Burchett confirmed Tuesday the district has no plans to close any schools because of the new cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.