Miami County Emergency Management has identified two sources of personal protective equipment (PPE) and is offering free, 90-day supplies to all Miami County businesses looking to keep employees protected from COVID-19.
Types of PPE available include:
- Disposable masks, including KN95
- Cloth masks
- Face shields
- Cloth reusable (washable) gowns
- One-time use, semi-impermeable gowns
To obtain the supplies, a business representative must first complete an online survey at https://bit.ly/micoppe by the close of business Monday, Aug. 31, according to a news release.
Anyone unsure of eligibility should contact Mark Whelan, emergency management coordinator at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, at MWhelan@sheriffmiamicountyks.gov for clarification. The items are available even if a business participated in an earlier distribution, according to the release.
Whelan and his team at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office have been busy the past few months distributing PPE to local residents and businesses.
“So far, we have assisted 149 businesses out of the 1,200 plus businesses in the county,” Whelan said. “I’m sure more can use the help.”
The most recent PPE donations were provided by the Kansas Department of Emergency Management and the Patterson Family Foundation.
The Patterson Family Foundation is a family-led, non-profit private foundation extending the legacy of Neal and Jeanne Patterson through collaborations in health care, education and rural communities. The foundation was originally founded in 2007 by Cerner co-founder Neal Patterson and his wife, Jeanne. When Neal passed away in 2017, he made a $1 billion provision to expand the work of the foundation, which is led by Neal’s adult children and a small staff, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.