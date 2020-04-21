Kansas has received additional supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to expand coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in Finney, Ford, Lyon and Seward counties.
The equipment will help address recent clusters of positive coronavirus cases in Kansas counties with food and meat processing plants, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Ford County, in particular, has been a hot spot for recent COVID-19 cases. On Monday, April 20, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported Ford County had 180 positive coronavirus cases — fourth most among all Kansas counties.
Also Monday, KDHE reported Seward had 79 cases, Lyon had 39 cases and Finney had 38 cases.
It was not clear how many COVID-19 cases in these four counties were connected to the food processing and meatpacking plants, but the largest communities — Dodge City, Garden City, Emporia and Liberal — in these four counties all have meatpacking facilities. The plants in southwest Kansas account for 25 to 30 percent of the country’s beef processing, according to the news release.
“Agriculture is a facet of our state’s most critical infrastructure — Kansas doesn’t just feed the state, we feed the world,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “This is particularly true of our frontline workers in meatpacking plants across the state who process a significant portion of the nation’s supply.”
KDHE officials said they are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test and contain recent clusters of positive coronavirus cases in Kansas counties centered around food and meat processing plants, according to the release.
Meatpacking facilities have modified several production and shipping systems and have taken proactive measures including temperature and health screenings, enhanced sanitation and social distancing, state health officials said.
“In order to fight this pandemic, collaboration at the state, local and federal level is paramount,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “Expanded testing and additional supplies from the federal level will equip and inform our state and local health officials as they work to protect the health of Kansans.”
In recent weeks, Kansas has struggled to obtain the necessary supplies needed to test and treat coronavirus patients. The state received their allocation of the Strategic National Stockpile in late March. PPE received from the SNS was quickly distributed to counties throughout the state based on population, according to the release.
“I want to thank our federal partners for their ongoing efforts to help our state response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kelly said.
