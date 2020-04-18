A grassroots effort to use 3D printers to create personal protective equipment (PPE) is putting critical safety equipment into the hands of local first responders and medical personnel.
A collection of volunteers from local libraries, school districts and other organizations have formed a group called PPE for MC, which is utilizing about a dozen 3D printers to make face shields and mask straps for those in Miami County who most need them.
The face shields provide protection from exposure to potentially infectious materials, and the mask straps help reduce the friction on the ears of the local workers who must wear a mask throughout the day due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandmeic.
Peter Trull, who handles IT at the Paola Free Library, said it’s been amazing to see everyone step up and work together in a time of need.
Trull first teamed up with Elizabeth Trigg of the Osawatomie Public Library and Rusty Folsom and Jordan Sharp of the Louisburg Library to start using their 3D printers to make the protective equipment that is in such high demand as a result of the pandemic.
Joining the team has been the La Cygne Library, Nelson Green of Panther Robotics, Wes Duncan and Gary Stevenson of Osawatomie USD 367, James McIntire of Geek Labs in Paola and Cori Flynn of Sunflower Elementary.
Flynn had already been busy at home using the school’s 3D printer to make face mask bands featuring the Paola Panther logo for local personnel. She has made deliveries to North Point Skilled Nursing and to the USD 368 workers who hand out lunches each day.
Working with Mark Whelan of the Miami County Emergency Management team at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the volunteers have been able to set up a network for production and delivery throughout the county.
Whelan said the first priority was to get face shields into the hands of every first responder in Miami County. The group accomplished that by printing about 250 face shields, which were distributed to local police and fire departments, as well as the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Emergency Medical Services.
The group then turned its attention to workers at local nursing homes and medical facilities. Osawatomie State Hospital received 100 face shields and 100 mask bands, and Life Care Center of Osawatomie received 100 shields and 30 mask bands. Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation center also received 50 face shields.
As word began to spread about the operation, other entities reached out for assistance. Lakemary Center, a school for children with developmental disabilities in Paola, put in a request for 500 mask straps.
The group is updating its progress on the PPE for MC Facebook page, and according to a post made Thursday, April 16, a total of 1,007 face shields have been requested, with 571 made and delivered; and 1,087 mask straps have been requested, with 711 made and delivered.
Whelan said the Miami County Emergency Management team is handling the logistics of the operation.
“They are donating their time and sending us an invoice for materials,” Whelan said. “We pay for the material at cost and will submit for reimbursement through Kansas Emergency Management or FEMA.”
The volunteers are trying to focus their effort on Miami County, and they are now asking local workers such as doctors or dentists to step forward if they are in need of face shields or mask bands. Requests can be submitted on the group’s Facebook page.
“It’s been a blessing,” Whelan said. “Face shields are very hard to come by.”
