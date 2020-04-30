The annual Miami County Relay for Life event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, which was scheduled to take place Friday, June 12, at Paola High School, was canceled to keep everyone involved healthy and safe during the pandemic, organizer Dena Kaiser said.
Kaiser added that an email has been sent to participants, thanking them for registering, forming teams and fundraising.
“We will not be making our typical $100 Hope Club T-shirt this year, but will be offering an alternative prize if you reached that level,” the email stated. “Team captains — thank you for all you’ve done to gather and lead your teams. Please know we appreciate you and want to honor you with the lunch cooler we promised for you.”
Although the traditional T-shirt prize is no longer available, Kaiser said teams are still more than welcome to raise money, and the funds are needed now more than ever.
“The American Cancer Society, like all organizations, has been impacted in a negative way by the current situation,” Kaiser said. “All funds are being directed to research and supporting cancer patients.”
Kaiser said the local Relay for Life committee recently received word from their American Cancer Society representative, stating that the call volume has quadrupled as a result of the pandemic.
“People are more scared than usual,” the representative said. “Some cancer patients have lost their jobs so they lost insurance, some have been sent home without treatment saying they will pick up when this is over. We are fighting hard for every dollar to come in to save programs and services.”
Kaiser’s email to participants also says the cancelation of this year’s event does not stop the overall purpose of fighting cancer and honoring survivors, caregivers and those who have passed away.
“Relay has always been a time of celebration and remembrance,” the email states. “We will continue to celebrate the progress made in fighting cancer and will never stop remembering those who have been impacted. In such an uncertain time, we cling to the hope of better days ahead and are looking forward to what Relay 2021 will bring!”
Relay organizers also are showing their appreciation for this year’s event sponsors, which are: Taylor Forge, Barden Family Dentistry, Rockers Pharmacy, Pipe Fitters Local Union 533, Miami Lumber, Farm Bureau Financial Services, BlueCross BlueShield of Kansas, McLeans Auto & Truck Services Inc., Vision Source, Night Hawk Winery, Crown Realty — Patty Simpson, Pat’s Signs & Banners and Elliott Group Tru Insurance Solutions.
