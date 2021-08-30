LOUISBURG – The Louisburg USD 416 school board voted unanimously Monday, Aug. 30, to require all students and staff at Rockville Elementary to wear masks through Monday, Sept. 13 – the date of the board’s next regular meeting.
The school has been the site of in-school COVID-19 transmission and one cluster/outbreak that prompted the district to move to modified quarantine status last week. That allowed students in three kindergarten classrooms and one second grade classroom affected by close contact with positive cases to still attend school if they remained asymptomatic and wore masks.
“We do have evidence of COVID-19 transmission within one of the elementary schools in the county, and they moved on to ‘Phase II’ of their [safe return to school] plan, based on the outbreak/cluster status as of 8/26/21,” Miami County Health Department Assistant Director Christena Beer confirmed in an email Friday, Aug. 27.
Superintendent Brian Biermann told school board members at their special meeting Monday night at Circle Grove that the county health department has recommended that the 82 students who comprise those four classrooms be moved to full quarantine status through Friday, Sept. 10, to mitigate the spread. Full quarantine status would require those students to remain at home through next Friday.
Biermann said that as of 3:42 p.m. Monday, Rockville had six active cases among four students and two staff members. The total number of active cases for all district schools as of Monday afternoon was two staff and 13 students. Rockville, Louisburg Middle School and Louisburg High School have all recorded positive cases. Circle Grove and Broadmoor Elementary have had no cases to date.
The alternative to sending those 80-plus students home would be to require all Rockville students and staff to wear masks through Sept. 10. The school board extended that recommendation through Sept. 13 so they could discuss it at that evening’s board meeting. If the school board takes no action at that meeting, the temporary mask order for Rockville would expire.
The consensus among school board members was that they didn’t like having to put in a temporary mask requirement for the K-2 elementary school but that it would be better to require the Rockville population to wear masks than send 80-plus students home for roughly the next 12 days.
The board's temporary order does not affect the district's other schools.
Board member John Payton made a motion to temporarily require masks in all the district's schools. It failed on a split 3-3 vote.
