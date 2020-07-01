PAOLA – Paola USD 368 will not be serving breakfast or lunch the remainder of the week due to a possible exposure to COVID-19, according to a school district message sent to parents on the morning of Wednesday, July 1.
The message states that the Paola Food Service Department is taking the action as a precautionary measure.
“We hope to resume meal service next week,” the message states. “We will send an update when we are able to safely restart the meal program.”
The school district had been providing free breakfast and lunch for all students ages 1-18 to be picked up at the Paola High School faculty parking lot (south lot) between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
