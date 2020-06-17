Local school districts are working to plan graduation ceremonies that both honor seniors properly and keep attendees safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The following is a breakdown of the most recent discussions.
PAOLA
Paola USD 368 officials are waiting on feedback from the Miami County Health Department before finalizing plans, but school board members discussed the options during their monthly meeting Monday, June 8.
Paola High School graduation currently is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11.
Superintendent Matt Meek said the high school gym holds about 2,500 people, but administrators would like to restrict attendance to a more manageable level. Assuming there would be 150 graduates and 50 staff members, Meek said each student could be given six tickets, which would account for another 900 people in the stands, or 1,100 total.
“That is a number where we can still socially distance,” Meek said.
There also was some discussion about having graduation outside at Panther Stadium, but PHS Principal Jeff Hines advised against that.
Hines said there is only one stage, which would make it difficult to shift inside due to poor weather. He also said it would be difficult monitoring people coming in and getting them into the bleachers outside.
The school board members talked briefly about setting the graduates up in the stands and seating the visitors out on the football field, but Hines said the temperature out on the turf can be 10 to 30 degrees hotter than the air temperature.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea to put elderly people on that turf surface,” Hines said.
No official decision was made at the meeting.
OSAWATOMIE
Osawatomie USD 367 school board members agreed during their monthly meeting Monday, June 8, to schedule graduation for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 19, outside at the Osawatomie High School stadium.
There will not be a limit placed on the number of attendees for the outdoor graduation, but if weather forces the district to use the backup location of Mac Steele Gymnasium, each graduate would receive six tickets to distribute to their family.
“USD 367 encourages all attendees to practice safe social distancing guidelines,” the district stated in a news release about graduation. “Face coverings will not be required but may be worn at your personal preference.”
LOUISBURG
The Louisburg High School graduation is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, in the LHS gymnasium.
Superintendent Brian Biermann said there currently are no plans to limit the number of graduation tickets or make any other modifications to the ceremony due to COVID-19.
“We will address any of the current health concerns as it gets closer to the date,” Biermann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.