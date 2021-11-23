Paola and Osawatomie school board members approved a new COVID-19 notification letter during special meetings Monday, Nov. 22, scaling back previous virus protocols.
The new letter is the result of cooperation between school district and county officials, who previously have had a difficult time getting on the same page regarding the Miami County Health Department’s close contact letter that school districts have sent to parents via their notification systems.
Paola school board president Amanda Martell said Monday that school district and county officials met last week and had a productive and positive meeting.
“The health department wants to do the right thing, so does the school district, and so does the county commissioners,” Martell said.
Paola Superintendent Matt Meek said he also met Friday with officials from Osawatomie and Louisburg school districts to make sure they are all on the same page.
“We want it to be as consistent as we can among the districts,” Meek said.
The new notification letters approved Monday by the Paola and Osawatomie school boards are identical.
The Louisburg school district was already sending out a similarly worded notification letter that was previously approved by the board, so a special meeting was not needed, Superintendent Brian Biermann said.
Louisburg’s close contact letter sent to parents or guardians states, “Your child can still attend school and/or participate in activities without additional mitigation strategies required.”
Meek said that if a student or staff member contracts COVID-19 in a school setting, they will be sent home, and school officials will work to determine who may have been in close proximity to that person.
Those individuals will then be sent the new notification letter.
The three-paragraph letter simply states on which date the student may have been exposed and encourages parents to monitor them to see if any symptoms arise during the 14-day incubation period. The student can still attend school without any additional mitigation strategies, including having to wear a mask.
Meek said this also eliminates the need for the school to test students before they can participate in sports and activities.
The Paola school district is currently in Phase 1 of its Safe Return to School Plan, during which masks are optional. If positive cases at a school building reach 8 percent of the student and staff population, that building will move into Phase 2 for 14 days, during which masks would be required.
Meek reiterated Monday that the new notification letter is only in response to COVID-19 cases within the schools.
The Miami County Health Department or Kansas Department of Health and Environment will handle contact tracing and notifications for any home-based exposure.
Staff or students issued a formal quarantine by the health department or KDHE will be excluded for the quarantine period. Those issued a modified quarantine by the health department or KDHE can still attend school if they wear a face mask or have a daily negative COVID test, according to the district’s protocol.
Osawatomie made the same changes to its “Safe Return to in-Person Instruction Plan.” The school district also is operating in Phase 1 of its plan in which masks are optional.
Osawatomie school board president DJ Needham told board members at Monday night’s special meeting that the goal of having identical or very similar wording in the their notification letters and protocols was done to ensure all the school districts in the county and MCHD were on the same page and sending a consistent message.
