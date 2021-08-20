Students returned to classrooms across the county this week, and so far so good on the health front.
While there are active COVID-19 cases associated with each of the county’s school districts, there is no evidence of transmission in schools, according to the Miami County Health Department (MCHD).
“We have several currently active cases associated with schools [staff and students]; however, no current evidence of transmission occurring within the school setting,” said Miami County Nurse Epidemiologist Christena Beer in an email Thursday, Aug. 19.
A follow-up call to MCHD on Friday morning affirmed that continued to be the case heading into the weekend.
Surging COVID-19 cases have led to school closures in Texas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia, California, South Carolina and elsewhere as outbreaks have been reported in school settings in the opening days of the new school year.
But that has not been in the case for Miami County schools in the first week.
Masks were optional in Paola USD 368, Louisburg USD 416 and Osawatomie USD 367 to begin the school year. School boards in the three districts approved plans for safe returns to school that included a number of safety protocols designed to keep kids in the classroom while protecting the health of staff, students and the community.
Superintendents talked about active cases on Thursday but affirmed there have been no in-school transmissions.
“Yes we have a few active cases for individuals associated with USD 368,” Superintendent Matt Meek said in an email. “However, all cases originated prior to the start of school and there is no evidence of transmission with the school building.”
Osawatomie USD 367 also has a handful of cases but no reports of school transmissions.
“We currently have four positive staff members and one positive student,” Superintendent Justin Burchett relayed in an email.
Louisburg USD 416 started the school year with one active case.
“We only have one positive case. One student at LHS. Not related to any school transmission,” Superintendent Brian Biermann said in an email.
Superintendents and health officials met before the school year started to talk about a safe return to the classroom.
“As public health, we are following CDC and KDHE guidelines by recommending specific measures to reduce the risk of potential transmission within classroom settings, but this year is a little different in that school boards have the authority to make the decisions on mandates and protocols regarding COVID-19,” Beer said in an email. “That being said, we are extremely thankful for the relationships we have fostered with our schools within the county throughout the last year and a half because we all work together in continuing to advocate for in-person learning, but also finding acceptable compromises to ensure we are keeping the health and safety of our community members and those who are more vulnerable at the forefront of our discussions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.