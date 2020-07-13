Miami County officials would like to hear how residents, communities, businesses, schools, and organizations have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents are being encouraged to share their stories through an online survey.
The county must put together a plan for the state to show how the county intends to allocate nearly $7 million in COVID-19 Relief Funds (CRF). The county has partnered with the University of Kansas and All in for Kansas Kids to gather stories from county residents through an online survey: https://ourtomorro.ws/MiamiRepublic.
The survey deadline is Wednesday, July 15. The deadline for the survey is short because the county has until Aug. 15 to inform the state how the funds will be used, according to a county news release.
The survey is part of a process that also will include an economic analysis to help understand how Miami County is faring in the wake of the pandemic, as well as facilitated workshops focused on five distinct areas: workforce development and business stabilization; education; human and family services; digital access, and housing assistance, according to the release.
The project will culminate with proposals to be reviewed by the Miami County Commission, which will determine how funding will be allocated. The deadline in which all CRF awards must be spent is Dec. 30, according to the release.
