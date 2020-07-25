The County Commission has formed a task force made up of five teams to help determine how Miami County should allocate the nearly $7 million in COVID-19 Relief Funds (CRF) provided by the state.
Members of the five teams will be participating in a series of virtual Zoom meetings next week, starting Monday, July 27, that can be accessed online by the public.
The five areas of focus are Education, Workforce Development and Business Stabilization, Housing Assistance, Human and Family Services, and Digital Access. The five teams are comprised of key stakeholders throughout the county and subject matter experts, county officials said.
The funds can only be used for necessary expenditures incurred because of the public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The county must submit a plan to the state by Aug. 15 that outlines how the money would be allocated, and the funds must be spent by Dec. 30, 2020.
A team from the University of Kansas Public Management Center has been engaged to facilitate the process, which will culminate with funding proposals to be considered by the County Commission in early August.
A kick-off, virtual meeting with members from all five teams is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 27. For information on how to access this and other meetings, see the county’s website at http://www.miamicountyks.org/civicalerts.aspx?AID=338
