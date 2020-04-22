Mark Whelan picked a heck of a time to take on a part-time job with the emergency management division of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Whelan recently retired after working 38 years in the emergency services field in Johnson County, including 10 years as a volunteer Spring Hill firefighter, and the part-time job in Miami County seemed like a good fit.
It also helped that he has known Miami County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Fleming for nearly four decades.
That was back in January, and now Whelan and Fleming find themselves in the middle of a global pandemic.
“I definitely was not expecting this,” Whelan said.
Sheriff Frank Kelly, who has been the county’s emergency management director since 1995, said no one was expecting this.
“This is history in the making,” he said.
Undersheriff Wayne Minckley said Miami County has had its share of emergencies and disasters in the past, including floods and tornadoes, but they have all been isolated incidents in certain parts of the county.
“This is involving our partners countywide,” Minckley said.
Kelly said emergency management is like a silent partner until disaster occurs, and then officials spring into action at the local, state and federal level. He said he’s been impressed with the way Whelan and his fellow emergency management staff members have handled the situation so far.
Whelan said he and his team have been in constant communication with local first responders and medical personnel regarding the supplies they require, and those requests are then submitted to the Kansas Division of Emergency Management.
Whelan said the first priority was Miami County Emergency Medical Services, followed by law enforcement agencies and fire departments, Miami County Medical Center and local nursing homes.
A local group using 3D printers to make face shields and mask straps also has helped get personal protective equipment into the hands of those who need it in Miami County. (See related story)
The biggest need right now, Whelan said, is surgical gowns. The coverings, which can protect medical and law enforcement personnel from being exposed to potentially dangerous bodily fluids, must be disposed of after one use.
“We go through them pretty quickly,” Whelan said.
Single use has also been a problem with the N95 respirator masks, but Whelan said his department has placed an order for an ultraviolet light box that he hopes will help stretch their use. The box is expected to arrive later this week, and Whelan said it can be used to sanitize the masks, ridding them of any virus or bacteria, which makes them able to be reused.
Communication has been key ever since the pandemic began. Kelly said the county’s emergency management team members work closely with the Miami County Health Department, and they are also in daily communication with state emergency management officials.
Kelly said there is a call with all of the local chiefs of police on Fridays, and the Miami County Commission is also always heavily involved, ready to make emergency declarations if necessary.
Miami County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts has been an important part of that process, especially since he is also chairman of the Mid-America Regional Council’s board of directors. MARC is a nonprofit association of city and county governments and the metropolitan planning organization for the bistate Kansas City region, according to its website. Governed by a board of directors made up of local elected officials, MARC serves nine counties and 119 cities.
Roberts said it’s interesting to see how the different governmental entities are approaching stay-at-home orders. The order in place for the state of Kansas lasts until May 3, but Roberts said some counties are looking at the May 15 date after learning from medical experts that cases are on track to peak around April 28, with there then being an ideal 14-day period in which the numbers trend downward before the order is lifted.
Roberts acknowledged the strain the shutdown is having on the local economy, and he credited the county’s economic development team for promoting local businesses and working with them to apply for available grant funding.
He also said that, although testing has been limited in the county, the results so far have been optimistic. The county has only had four reported positive cases, and all of them have recovered.
That being said, Roberts said many county residents travel north for their jobs, and Johnson County has had 377 positive cases as of Monday’s report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Roberts said he hopes Miami County residents continue to take precautions to keep the local numbers low.
“I have friends burying family members because of this, and that’s not something we want to see in Miami County,” Roberts said.
