Health officials report that two new COVID-19 clusters have been identified in Miami County.
One cluster is located in a residential facility, while the other has occurred in an assisted living facility, according to the Miami County Health Department. The health department did not disclose the name or location of either facility.
“Both facilities are working closely with the Miami County Health Department and following all recommended mitigation measures to protect the health and safety of their residents and staff,” according to a post on the health department’s Facebook page.
The health department’s weekly report, released on Wednesdays, showed Miami County has 150 COVID-19 cases and 19 are active. The other 131 cases have recovered, according to the health department.
Three of the active cases are currently hospitalized, according to the department. The report indicates 9 percent of the county’s cases have required hospitalization.
The department reports 3,127 people have been tested in the county. County statistics indicate 40 cases have occurred in individuals ages 50-59, followed by 23 cases in the 20-29 age range.
The health department's statistics show 72 of the cases have Paola addresses, followed by Louisburg, 46; Osawatomie, 9; Bucyrus, 8; Spring Hill, 6; Wellsville, 4; Fontana, 2; La Cygne, 1, and Rantoul, 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.