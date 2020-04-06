OSAWATOMIE - Osawatomie USD 367 recently announced that school district play and exercise areas have been closed until further notice, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The school district made the announcement Friday, April 3, on its Facebook page, stating that it was based on recommendations from the Kansas State Department of Education, Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Miami County Health Department.
According to the post, the closure includes:
- Playgrounds at Swenson, Trojan and the Karl E. Cole Sports Complex
- Basketball, baseball, softball and tennis fields/courts at the sports complex
- Outdoor fitness park at the OZone.
The track at Lynn Dickey Field is still open, but the district asks users to practice social distancing.
The city of Osawatomie followed suit Monday, April 6, announcing that all playgrounds within the city will be closed.
"We ask that families keep children off all playground equipment until further notice, and that park-goers still practice good social distancing," the city posted on its Facebook page. "We have roped off the communal picnic tables inside the park as these are also high-touch/high-risk surfaces."
