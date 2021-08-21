OSAWATOMIE - Osawatomie USD 367 has established a COVID-19 dashboard on its website homepage to help patrons monitor case activity in the district.
The dashboard includes the number of active cases for staff and students as well as information about quarantines currently taking place in the district. The information also is broken down by school building. The dashboard does not identify specific individuals. That information is confidential.
The district notes that only laboratory confirmed positives that are verified by the Miami County Health Department are included on the dashboard.
The dashboard can be accessed at the following link: www.usd367.org/home/covid-dashboard.
Superintendent Justin Burchett said Friday, Aug. 20, the dashboard will update each Friday afternoon.
The "USD 367 Plan for Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services" document also is available on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.