LOUISBURG – The Louisburg USD 416 Board of Education has taken formal action to adopt a resolution to pay district employees and to endorse the district’s continued learning plan.
At its Monday, April 13 meeting, board members voted 7-0 to pay all employees, salaried and hourly, for the remainder of the school year which runs through the end of June.
Also at that meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve the USD 416 continuous learning waiver for the Kansas State Department of Education. The district’s continuous learning plan also has been approved by the Kansas State Board of Education.
School districts across the state had to develop continuous learning plans with assistance from state education officials after Gov. Laura Kelly on March 17 ordered all K-12 school buildings in Kansas to close for the rest of the 2019-20 school year in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Although USD 416’s continuous learning plan has been in use since late March, the April 13 meeting was the board of education’s first opportunity to officially endorse the plan.
“The continuous learning plan is going great across our district,” USD 416 Superintendent Brian Biermann said in a follow-up email. “Our teachers and administrators are doing a great job of providing meaningful lessons to all students. We have been able to provide both online and packet learning, so all students have had the opportunity to learn."
Biermann said the district’s teachers and administrators continue to touch base with families on a weekly basis.
“We will all be thankful when this is behind us and can be back in our classrooms, but our staff has done an excellent job with this unique situation,” Biermann said.
