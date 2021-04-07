PAOLA — Cars started lining up long before dawn at the Miami County Fairgrounds.
And by early that afternoon, all 250 doses of the Janssen/Johnson and Johnson vaccine had been administered during a drive-through vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 31, at the fairgrounds in Paola.
“We had several reports of people lined up anywhere from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. and by about 11 a.m. we had vaccinated the majority of those 250 Janssen J&J vaccines set aside for the day,” said Miami County Nurse Epidemiologist Christena Beer in a follow-up email Thursday, April 1. “There were a few who trickled in after that time, and we ended up reaching our allotment by 1 p.m.”
It was another successful clinic for the Miami County Health Department (MCHD).
About the time the clinic was wrapping up, Miami County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan told county commissioners during their meeting Wednesday afternoon that as of March 29 the MCHD had completed 33 first- and second-dose clinics since January. He reported 20 additional clinics are scheduled through May 2021.
Mass vaccination clinics — either for the general public or target groups — and other plans for medical countermeasures are not new to public health per se, Beer said.
“We practice for events such as these throughout the year because Public Health falls under HHS ESF 8 (federal Health and Human Services Emergency Support Function No. 8). All of these activities fall within our scope of practice,” Beer said.
The health department collaborated with Miami County Emergency Management, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Miami County Emergency Medical Services, Miami County Fair Board, Paola Police Department and Lakemary Center to carry out the drive-through clinic, Beer said. Two community volunteers also assisted with the clinic, she said.
“Throughout the year we communicate regularly with community partners and we have been very happy with the logistical aspect of the planning processes that have taken place,” Beer said. “I am able to be a part of both sides, which is extremely humbling and efficacious; oftentimes in public health we don’t have a lot of instant gratification.”
The MCHD continues to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses weekly.
The health department’s March 29 report showed that MCHD has received a total of 8,900 doses (first and second doses, combined) of Moderna vaccine allocated from Kansas Department of Health & Environment (KDHE) and community partners. MCHD has administered a total of 4,300 first doses and 2,541 second doses of the Moderna vaccine.
As of March 29, KDHE reported nearly 27 percent of Kansans had been vaccinated with at least one dose.
Beer said the drive-through clinic was another step toward reaching all county residents who want the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We were all very happy with how the clinic went yesterday,” Beer said in her email. “COVID-19 vaccine clinics never get old for me because everyone is so upbeat and excited to be able to receive their vaccine. We even had people crying yesterday because they were so happy to receive the vaccine.”
Beer estimated most doses administered at the fairgrounds went to local residents or people who work in Miami County.
“Although we did not limit the clinic recipients to only those who live in Miami County, out of the 250 individuals who received the vaccine, approximately 85 percent were Miami County residents,” Beer said. “A handful of those who lived outside of Miami County were among those who work in Miami County, so I feel as though it was an extremely successful day for our community and another step in the right direction.”
