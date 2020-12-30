Due to a reporters error, the name of a tournament was incorrect in the Wednesday, Dec. 16, issue of the Miami County Republic. The Prairie View Buffalos defeated the rival Osawatomie Trojans 74-41 on Friday, Dec. 11, in the final round of the Linn County Invitational held in Osawatomie. We regret the error.
