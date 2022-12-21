COTTONWOOD ELEMENTARY
MRS. KELLER’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
I like listening. I like playing games. How do you all those presents? I wut a new trampolin for Christmas. I also want a new puppy.
Love, Milo Jack Neely
Dear Santa,
I have been happy this year. I’m 7 years old. How are the Elves? I love Cristmas! How is Mrs. Claus? Can I have a hover board?
Love, Joanno Finch
Dear Santa,
Thank you. I’m in second grade. What does Mrs. Claus do? I would like a scooter and pretend cooking stuff.
Love, Sierra Blanchard
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait for you to come! I just got in second grade. How many elves do you have? Can I have a pet dog?
Love, Damien Duncan
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait for Christmas! I am 8. I have been good. I love you. How are you? I want 2 LOL dolls and Rainbow High dolls.
Love, Aubree Redburn
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa Claus. I am 7 years old. How are the Elves Santa? I would like makeup and a cat please Santa, I really want a cat and makeup. I am friends with you Santa.
Love, Rylie Tanner
Dear Santa,
I will see you when you come to my house. My name is Kinley I am 8 years old. I like basketball. How long does it take to go to each house in one night? I want teacher pens and some fidjets.
Love, Kinley Stein
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents last yaer. I am 8 yaers old. How are the Elves doing? I want a Robot and some Sport cards.
Love, Wylee Russell
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringing me toys. Im in 2 grade I love it so much. I want to know what it is like in the North Pole? For christmas I want a Squishmello and a magic Mixiies crystal Ball.
Love, Allie Cook
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents last year. I’m in second grade. How cold do elevs get? I want a electrick scoote or ten bucks.
Love, Madden Goode
Dear Santa,
Thank you for what you do. I have blue eyes my hair is brown and long too. My name is Kelbi Miller. How is Miss Claus? I would like a stuffed animal for Christmiss.
Love, Kelbi Anne Miller
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old How old are you? I want a hoverdoard and a Nintendo Switch.
Love, Lilly Brown
Dear Santa,
I can’ wait for Chrismas! I am 7 years old. How do the randeer fly without any trouble? I want a hover board and a dirt bike for Christmas.
Love, McKade Chadwick
Dear Santa,
Thank you for last years prestents I’m in second grade. Is Rudolf still at the front of the sleigh? I just want one toy, I don’t care what it is.
Love, Ella Burchett
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait for you to come. I like to have fun. Are the elves very small? Can I have a remote control car?
Love, Victor Baldridge
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait to be nice to Santa. I’ve been very good in second grade. The Elves, what do they do? Could I have a pet robot and a stuffed animal? I want a stuffed Jaja.
Love, Axel Holy
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait for you to come to my house. I’m 7 yeers old. How are the elves? The two things I want for Christmass is a puppy and a leash.
Love, Jewel Fish
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. I am 8 years old What do your cloths feel like? I want Sonic things.
Love, Karson Conyers
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait for Christmas to come. What do elves do at the North Pole? I want a hover board on Christmas.
Love, Lane Crisco
MS. DAVIS’ CLASS
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I am doing good. I am 8 years old. I’m in Miss Davis 2nd grade class. I love to go swimming with my cousin. What is your favorite cookie? What is your favorite hobby? For Christmas, I would like a doll house and a new pair of Jordan’s. Thank you very much!
Love, Aubree Emery
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am doing good. I am 7 years old. I’m in Miss Davis’s second grade class. I love to play on my Xbox. My favorite spot to play is football. Do you have a favorite reindeer? Do you have a favorite Elf? For Christmas, I would like an Pokémon cards. Thank you very much
Love, Becket Gerken
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am 7 years old. I like to play games. I’ve been really good this year. Do you ever run out of magic? Do you have any pets? I would like two kittens for Christmas this year. Thank you!
Love, Avery McCarley
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I am 7 years old. My favorite color is light green. I have a little brother his name is Boone but we just call him Booners. How did you meet Mrs. Claus? Do you have a favorite cookie type? Do you even like cookies? How many elves do you have? I would like a Chihuahua. Please and thank you!
Love, Quinn Spencer
Dear Santa,
How are you. I hope you are doeing good. I am 7 years old. My favorite color is green. How did you meet Mrs. Claus? How old are you? I would like some Pokémon cards for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, Maverick McPherson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I am 7 years old. I’m in Miss Davis’s 2nd Grade class. My favorite color is blue. I like to draw. I have a few questions for you. What is your favorite cookie? What is your favorite color? For Christmas, I would like a Oculous and a new bike.
Love, Gabanelli Velazquez
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are doing good. I am 7 old. I like Junie B. Jones Books. I like my teacher Miss Davis. How many elves do you have? Do you get any presents? How do you get your elves? I would like to have an American Girl Doll or a Computer for Christmas. Thank you very much!
Your Friend,
Holly Huffman
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I am 7 years old. I’m in Miss Davis’s 2nd Grade class. I love to spend time with my family while watching movies. I have a few questions for you. What is your favorite Christmas song? Do you like carrots? For Christmas, I would like a PS5 and an oculous.
Your friend,
Miguel Godinez
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are doing good. I am 8 years old. I love T.V. and my favorite color is purple. How old are you? Do you have a favorite reindeer? I would like an Xbox. Thank you!
Love, Josi Petersen
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are doing good. I am 8 years old. I have twin sisters and a big brother and a little brother. Do you have tall elves or all of them short? How many elves do you have? How did you meet Mrs. Claus? How do reindeer fly? Do all your elves start with E? May I please have a puppy? Thank you very much!
Love, Tinley Weis
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope doing good. I love Sonic Drinks. I am 8 years old. How many elves do you have? What do you do when it is not Christmas? What do you feed the reindeer? How do you have magic? I would like a makeup kit and a doll. Thank you very much!
Love your friend, Eliza Snyder
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are doing good. I am 7 years old. My favorite color is blue. I love Santa! Do you have a favorite milk type? How did you get your magic? I would like to have a TV. I would like to have a Nintendo Switch. Thak you very much!
Love, Damien Middleton
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeers? How are you? I am 8 years old. I have 2 brothers and 1 sister. My favorite sports are soccer and basketball. Do you have a favorite type of milk? Do you have a favorite color? I would like a new pair of Nike shoes. Thank you very much!
Your Friend, Riley Miller
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am 7 years old. I love soccer. My favorite soccer player is Ronaldo. I went to Mount Rushmore this year. Do you have a favorite reindeer? I would like some Hot wheels. Thank you very much!
Love, Parker Bachelor
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are doing good. I am 7 years old. What is your favorite color? Do you have a favorite reindeer? I would like a pet cat and a Baby Yoda doll for Christmas. Thank you very much!
Your Friend,
Charlotte Norris
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are doing good. I am 7 years old. Do you have a favorite reindeer? How many elves do you have? I would like to have a butterfly toy and shoes for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, KellyAnn Hutton
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are doing good. I am a good Big brother to my sister. My favorite singer is Leon Bridges. Do you ever run out of magic? I want some chapter Books for Christmas. Thank you very much! Bye!
Love, Declan Antwine
Hi Santa,
You rock! I am 7 years old. I’m in Miss Davis’s 2nd grade class. I like to draw and color. I have two dogs, two cats, and a guinea pig. Do you want milk and cookies? Nobody ever thinks about you. What would you like for Christmas? I would like Optimous Prime and Ultra Magnus toys.
Your Friend,
Lincoln Rasch
MRS. WOLF’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are you doing? I like your red hat. I am looking forward to seeing you this year I would like to know if Mrs. Claus has powers too? This year, I am in dance. I have a solo. My favorite colr is teal. I am in 2 Grade. For Christmas I would like to have an umbrella and a stuffed dog. I hope you have a safe trip.
Love Your Friend,
Brielle Baldridge
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! You are an awesome person! I really like you black boats, they are cool. I would like to know how do you feel after you are done bringing the presents? What do you like to do? I am a second grader in Mrs. Wolf’s class. My favorite fruit is watermelon. I won my last soccer game. It was fun! I think Mrs. Wolf is a great teacher. For Christmas I would like LOL and Mini Brands toys. I hope you have a great night delivering gifts.
Your friend,
Kenzlee Blair
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! I like your big red sleigh. You are so nice. Have you seen a polarbelar at the Northpole? I went hunting with my dad and I saw a deer and a possum. I would really lik a new foot ball. I would also like a Chief’s jersey. Thank you for all the presents!!!
Your Friend,
Jasper Goins
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I hope you are good. I think that you are the best! How do the elwes make bresents? Are your reindeers feeling good? I like to play tag and Hide-N-Seek at my aunt’s I also like putting make up on my mom. I wowld really like to hove a new pink water bottle and a pink cup with a straw for Christmas. I hope you have a safe trip.
Your Friend, Ariana
Dear Santa,
Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas! I love you! I like your red suit and your jolly laugh! How is the North Pole? If it is good that is greot! What are the reindeers favorite games? I love making new friends. I am in 2nd grade in Mrs. Wolf’s class I would like a big stuffed fluffy bear for Christmas Thank you! I hope you have a safe trip.
Your Friend,
Daisie Lacey
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I am great! I hope you can come this year. I love your black boots and your white beard too. What is your favorite animal? What is your favorite pet? This year I got a new molar. I lost a tooth last year too. My favorite color is red and blue. For Christmas I would like a frog Lego set and a bearded dragon Lego set. I hope you have a safe trip.
Your friend, Tucker Lee
Dear Santa,
Ho! Ho! Ho! You are the best. Thanks you for all the gifts. I want to know what does Mrs. Claus do? Is she a good cook? I played in a pee wee football tournament. I went to the zoo and I saw lots of animals. I would like a Kansas Jayhawks football for Chistmas. I hope you have a safe trip
Love, Lawrence Miller
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I like your red suit, and I like your magical sleigh. Where do you get your magic? How does your sleigh fly? How do you get around the world in one night? I broke my arm. But don’t worry I get my cast off in December. I love soccer. My favorite color is green and my cast is too! I would like Transformer toys and toy ninja swords for christmas. Have a safe trip!
Love, Dayton Moore
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I think you are lovely and nice. Do you really eat all the cookies? Are you sick the next day? My favorite color is red. I am in second grade. Can I please have a stuffed duck and stuffed sloth? I hope you have a safe trip.
Love, Londyn Needham
Dear Santa,
Hello How are you doing? I like your red suit. you are so friedly. Why do you not want people to see you? Why do you alway come at night? I played soccer before. My favorite color is teal. I was hoping for a Scooby doo that sing christmas carols. I was also hoping I could get a LOL doll. I hope you have a safe trip.
Your friend,
Hadley Null
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I love your reindeer. I love your jolly red suit. How do your reindeer fly? How do you deliver presents around the world so fast? I am being a good boy I have been working hard in class. I would love a Mario lego set for Christmas and a star wars lego set Thand you. I hope you have a safe trip.
Love, Jameson Robinson
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I thinky you are the best! I like you Santa! I would really like to know if the reindeers can fly? Do the reindeers eat carrots? I like to play Fort Nite video games. My brother and I play tag in our front yard. Santa, I would like a four wheeler for Christmas. Also, I would like a shephard for Christmas. I hope you have a great night!
Your Friend,
Mason Roth
Dear Santa,
Ho! Ho! Ho! Thanks for all of your help. Thanks for all of the presents. How are your elves, Mrs. Claus, and reindeers? Are the cookies good? I went to Branson on Christmas. Thanks for the horse picture you gave me I am now in 2nd grade in Mrs. Wolf’s class. For Cristmas, I would like to have a puppy toy and a Santa stuffie. I hope you have a great night delivering gifts.
Your Freind,
Peyton Thomas
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I really like your coat. Have a safe trip! I really want to know how to elves get to my house? I really want to know how you get to place to place in one day My team won our last football game. I like to play with my brothers. I have a rat tail. For Christmas, I would like to have a gold rainbow Charizard vmax. I would also like to have a police lego set. Good luck getting all the presents on your sleigh!
Love, Noah Trumbly
Dear Santa,
Hello How are you doing? I think you are the best! I would really like to know who your mom and dad are? Are your reindeer fast at flying? I am a second grader in Mrs. Wolf’s class. I have a sister named Jostlyn she is 8 I am 7 I do not want to ask for much but I would like a stuffed animal and a new real kitten! Thank you very much! I hope you have a safe trip!
Your Friend,
Paisley White
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are you doing? I think you are nice and kind and I like you. Do you have a lot of elves? Is there a star on your sleigh? I like helping my Mom do dishes and clean our house. I also help my dad do his work. Please can I have a toy ninja and a toy dog that can bark for Christmas? I hope you have a safe trip.
Your friend,
Milo Wilson
Dear Santa,
Ho! Ho! Ho! Hi Santa! I hope you are having a jolly day. I love your hat and red suit. What do you feed the elves? What do you feed the reindeer? I love doing flips on the trampoline and I like doing belly flops. I was hoping to get a skateboard and Vmax card for Christmas. Thank you for all the presents.
Love,
Camden Wittekind
MRS. MCWILLIAMS’ CLASS
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! My favorite color is blue. I an 7. How old are you? How many presents does your sleigh hold? For Christmas, this year, I would like a tablet, and Alexa and some candy.
Thank you,
Galen Atkinson
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am 7 years old. My favorite color is blue. How many miles do you fly? What is your three favorite reindeer? For Christmas this year, I would like a unspeakable headset, and a computer mouse, and a computer keyboard.
Thank you,
Skylar Benedict
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I am bless to have a home. I go to Cottonwood School. Why do you live at the North Pole? Is Rudolph real? For Christmas, this year, I would like a LOL camper, a Barbie doll and some slime.
Thank you,
Katie Breiner
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I have a cat named Binks. My mom lives in California and I live with my dad. How do your reindeer fly? How do you deliver presents so fast? How did the magic elves appea? This year for Cristmas, would like a headset, a plshy cat and Spiderman Lego set.
Your Friend,
Izeik Brewer
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I’m 7 years old. I go to Cottonwood School. Is Rudolph real? For Christmas, this year I would like a phone, some makeup and a few Junie B. Jones books.
Love, Rae Ann Crane
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I live in Paola, Kansas. I am 7 years old. Does it hurt to go down the chimney? Does Mrs. Claus actually bake the best cookies? For Christmas this year I would like a Hover board, a coloring book, and smelly pencils.
Thank you,
Maleeah Crisler
Dear Santa,
Hello! I am so cool. I am so crazy. Do you like to swim? Who are your 3 favorite reindeer? This year for Christmas I would like a VR headset, a phone, and a computer.
Your friend,
Wyatt Erwin
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I am blessed to have a home. I am blessed to have a family. Does Mrs. Claus actually bake the best cookies? Does it hurt to go down the chimneys? For Christmas this year I would 20 mini balls, and Orbies and a Joos World shirt.
Thank you,
Nora Foulk
Dear Santa,
Hi! My favorite hobby is dancing. My second favorite hobby is singing. Who are your three favorite reindeer? When is your birthday? This year for Christmas I would like a phone, fidgets, and a hover board.
Your friend,
Maddox Garrison
Dear Santa,
Merry Chrastmas! My favorite colors are orange and yellow. I know a lot about horses. Is Rudolph real? When is yor birthday? For Christmas, this year, I would like Popits, fidgets and a new dance bag.
Sincerly,
Sequoia Goodwin
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! My favorite holiday is Christmas. I know a lot about you. How many kids do you visit on Christmas? Who are your 3 favorite raindeer? This year for Christmas I would like a phone, a hoverboard, and a pair of roller blades.
Love, Giuliana Paletta
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I know a lot about ships. My favorite food is pizza. What kind of cookies do you like? When is your birthday? For Christmas, this year, I would like the Colosseum Lego set, the Titanic Lego set, and the Britannic Lego set.
Your friend,
Finn Poetter
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I am 8 years old. My favorite color is blue. When is your birthday? What kind of cookies does Mrs. Claus make? For Christmas this year, I would like a Lego set, and a gaming setup, and a soccer ball.
Sincerly,
Noah Robertson
Dear Santa,
Happy Merry Christmas! My favorite sport is baseball! My favorite holiday is Christmas! What is your favorite sport? How many hours does it take to get to Paola? This year for Christmas I would like a phone, a RC car, and Legos.
Thank you,
Henry Rocole
Dear Santa,
Hi! My favorite food is meatloaf! My favorite sport is soccer! How many elves do you have? Is Rudolph real? This year for Christmas, I would like a RC car, a soccer ball return and some space stuff.
Thank you,
Cade Rogers
Dear Santa,
Hi! I know a lot about cars. I am 7 years old. What is your favorite cookie? How many elves do you have? This year for Christmas I would like a RC car, a tablet, and a jump for my RC car.
Thank you,
Matthew Schwatken
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I am blessed to have a home. I am blessed to have a family. How old are you? How many elves do you have? For Christmas, this year, I would like LOLs, i-phone 13, and a Barbie dream house.
Love, Everly Shinkle
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I am 7 years old. I am blessed to have a family. How old are you? How many elves do you have? This year for Christmas, I would like a RC car, sword, and Nerf guns.
Love, Owen Swisher
Dear Santa,
Have a happy holiday! I am 7 years old. I have severol talents like me doing the splits. I was wondering, how many elves do you have? How many reindeers do you have? For Christmas, this year, I would like LOLs, a stuffed animal, and clothes.
Thank you, Ellie Volle
MRS. BIDON’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the love you show. I like your suit and jolly. I am a 2nd grader this year. I like to do soccer and watch TV. How do you get to house so fast? I would like a xbox1 and a Harro Brian toy please and thank you.
See you soon,
Jack Bateman
Dear Santa,
Thaks for my elf. I like your hat. I am a 2nd grader this year. I like to read Dog Man. What is your favorite cookie flavor? I would like a folding octopus and a new Nintendo game.
Merry Christmas,
Jonathan Booton
Dear Santa,
Thank you for eating my mom’s cookies. I am a 2nd grder this year. I like t cook. What is your favorite cookie flavor? Do you like pork chops? I love food that’s why I ask! I would like your love! Can I please have blue sneakers that light up?
Love your friend,
Kenadee Carter
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the toys. I like your Rudolph. I am a 2nd grader this year. I like video games. How do you use your Christmas magic? What is your favorite cookie flavor? I would like to please get a Ryan toys and a Minecraft game please.
Merry Christmas,
Caiden Dailey
Dear Santa,
Thank you for makeing Christmas! I like your reindeer. I am a 2nd grader this year. I like to play games and Pokemon. How do your reindeer fly? I would like a hamster. Can I please have a DS?
Merry Christmas,
Aaron Daniels
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the candy! I like your reindeers. I am a 2nd grader this year. I like to play soccer. How do you get down our chimney? How old are you? How do you get houses so fast? I would like a Ninjago Lego set please. Can I have a Pokemon set to and please.
Merry Christmas,
Zephyr DeJung
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my Ipad. I like your Rudolph. I am a 2nd grader this year. I like to watch videos. How are you doing today? What is your favorite cookie? Mine is chocolate chip. I want a Ryan toys please. Please, can I get a Raven Gerland diamonds.
See you soon,
Calin Deneault
Dear Santa,
Thank you for eating our extra cookies! I am a 2nd grader this year. I like to play football. How do you get all the presents there fast? Can I please have a drone and a Ninjago set!
Merry Christmas,
John Downum
Dear Santa,
Thank you for being jolly. I love Rudolph. I am in 2nd grade this year. I like to do Krate. How do you get in my house? I would like a roblox. I would like a play gun please.
See you soon,
Love Landon Ellis
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me presents. I am in 2nd grade. I like to play soccer and play video games. How old are you? What is your favorite kind of cookie? Can I please have a drone and a lot of Legos.
Merry Christmas,
Alex Ferrio
Dear Santa,
Thank you for coming. I like your riendeer. I am 2nd grader this year. I like to do vet stuff. How are you doing? How do your reindeer fly? Please can I have Lego Friends, Little Live Pets Mama Spries Babies?
Your Friend,
Isabelle Hardy
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me presents every year. I like your elves and jingle bells. I am a 2nd grader this year. I like to cook. How do you get into my house? What is your favorite flavor of cookie? Can I please have a one wheel! Can I please have a polariod camera.
Merry Christmas,
Ella Hasselquist
Dear Santa,
Thank you for being kind. I like your Rudolph. I am a 2nd grader this year. I like to cook. How do you get in my house? What is your favorite flavor of cookie? Can I have a TV. Can I have Magic Mixx? Can I have some Legos please and a VR.
Love, Khaleesi Hitchcock
Dear Santa,
Thank you for presents last year. I like your elves. I am in 2nd grade this year. I like to read. What is your favorite flavor of milk? I would like a new bike and a soccer net this year.
Merry Christmas,
Jolee Holcom
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents last year. I am in 2nd grade. I like to cook at home. How old are you? What is your favorite cookie? My favorite is chocolate chip. I would like a slime kit and virtual reality Oculus headset.
From,
Kyndra Lape-Wheeler
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents last year and Shmelfee and Elfee. I like your reindeer and hat. I am a 2nd grader this year. I like to do art and cooking. How much cookies do you eat in a Christmas night? Do you fead the reindeer sume cookies? Can I please have a LOL Doll and Nutelle?
See you soon,
Marley Mateos
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the elf. I love Charlie. I like your eves and Rudolph. I am in 2nd grade this year. I like to do art. How old are you? How can you get to houses so fast? What is your favorite cookie? I would like a Polly Pocket. Can I please have a miny fridge!?
Your friend,
Brynley Morris
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Elf on the Shlf. My elfs name is Bob. I like your jingle bells and reindeer. I am a 2nd grade this year. I like to cook. How do you fly your reeindeer? I would like a lego set please. Can I please have a drone. Can I please have a hamster.
Merry Christmas,
Ellie Mueller
Dear Santa,
Thank you for spreading kindness. I like your reindeer. I am in 2nd grade this year. I like to play video games. How do you give gifts to children in one night? I would like a PS5 please. Can I please have a Nintendo Swich?
Merry Christmas,
Easton Ohlmeier
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents last year. I like your red suit and Rudolph. I’m a 2nd grader this year. I like to play football. How do your reinder fly? I would like to have a PS4 and a Xbox.
Merry Christmas,
Cameron Vanderbar
MRS. KUHARICH-COMBES’ CLASS
Dear Santa,
How are you? My name is Madelyn Long. I live in Paola Kansas. I am in 2nd grade at Cottonwood Elementary. I have a question What is your favorite cookie? For Christmas I want a puppy and books so I can read to my puppy. Have a very merry Christmas.
Love, Madelyn Long
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a great day. My name is Declan Spurgeon. I live in Paola, Kansas. I am in second grade at Cottonwood Elementary. How cold is it there? For Christmas, I want PS 1 Christmas, I want PS 2. Have a very Merry Christmas!
Love, Declan Spurgeon
Dear Santa,
I know it is hard to make toys but I think you can do it! My name is Mavis Windler. I live in Paola, Kansas. I’m in Cottonwood Elementary. Why do you need raindeer? I would like a puppy and a green masheen please. Have a very merry Christmas!
Love, Mavis Windler
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a great day. My name is Alex Hardwick. I live in Paola, Kasas. I am in second grade at Cottonwood Elementary. How cold is it there? For Christmas, I want a Pokemon binder and PS4. Have a very merry Christmas!
Love, Alex Hardwick
Dear Santa,
I hope that you are having a great day. My name is Lane Faunce. I live in Paola, Kansas. I am in second grade at Cottonwood Elementary. Who is your best elf? For Christmas I want pokeamon Krods and a iphone14. Have a very merry Christmas!
Love, Lane Faunce
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing a great jod! My name is Allison Schrotberger. I live in Paola Kansas. I am in second grade at Cottonwood Elementary. Who is your favorite reindeer? For Christmas, I want a toy dog and a toy dody dol. Have a very very very very Merry Christmas!
Love,
Allison Schrotberges
Dear Santa,
You are doing a great job! My name is Knight Reed. I live in Paola, Kansas. I am in second grade at Cottonwood Elementary. Why do you need reindeer? For Christmas, I want a puppy and a huvbord. Have a very Merry Christmas!
Love, Knight Reed
Dear Santa,
You are nice to the kids. My name is Morgan Pattimore. I live in Paola Kansas. I am in second grade at Cottonwood Elementary! How old are you? For Christmas I want a real puppy and a stufft animal please. Have a Merry Christmas!
Love, Morgan Pattimore
Dear Santa,
I love you. You are soo kind. My name is Nova Bruner. I love in Paola, Kansas. I’m in second grade at Cottonwood Elementary. Do you go to everyone’s houses? For Chrictmas, I want 2 bracelets and cadrdy. Have a vevery merry Christmas!
Love, Nova
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a geat day. My name is Calla Carver. I live in Paola, Kansas. I am in second grade at Cottonwood Elementary. Who is your favorite elf? For Christmas, I want heelies and watch. Have a very merry Christmas!
Love, Calla Carver
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a great day. My name is Judan Chapman. I live in Rantoul Kansas. I am in second grade Elementary. What is your favrite cooke? For Chrismas I want a new bike and a play staynon.
Love, Judan Chapman
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a great day. My name is Scarlett Likins. I live in Paola, Kansas. I am in second grade at Cottonwood Elementary. Do you have a magic star to fly your sleigh? For Christmas, I want new toys for my puppy. Have a very merry Christmas!
Love, Scarlett Likins
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a great day. My name is Cash Woody. I live in Paola Kansas. How cold is it there? For Christmas, I want Legos. Have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Cash Woody
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a great bay. My name is Avarie Gerken. I live in Paola Kansas. I am in second grade at Cottonwood Elementary. What is your favoreite cookie? For Christmas, I want a puppy and a banerina doll. Have a uey have a vey a merry Christmas!
Love, Avarie Gerken
Dear Santa,
You are doing a great job. My name is Hudson Gray. I live in Paola, Kansas. I am in secend grade at Cottonwood Elementary. Who is your favorit elf? For Christmas I want very good pokemon cards and a PS4 please. Merry Christmas.
Love, Hudson Gray
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well. My name is Georgia Bennett. I live in Paola Kansas. I am a 2nd grade at Cottonwood Elementary. What is yor favrite cookie? For Christmas I want stuffed animals and cats. Have a very merry Christmas.
Love, Georgia Bennett
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. My name is Cohen Daniels. I live in Paola, Kansis. I am in second grade at Cottonwood Elementary. What is yor favit thing. For Christmas I want thre pokemon and five big pokemon pacs.
Love, Cohen Daniels
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a fantastik day. I love youe raneder. They make me happy. My name is Catherine Wright. I live in Paola Kansas. I am in second grade at Cottonwood Elementary. What is your favorite cookie? For Christmas, I want a new bike. Have a very merry Christmas!
Love, Catherine Wright
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a gate Christmas. My name is Ellis Slawson. I live in Paola, Kansas. I am in second grade at Cottonwood Elementary. What is your favorite cookie? May I have a Swich and a big pokemon card. Have a very merry Christmas!
Love, Ellis Slawson
Dear Santa,
I hope you are going to have a good night flying. I have a big brother and sister. We have all been good. Can you please briwg me a hoverboard and some pokemon cards. How many cookies do you eat n Christmas?
Love, Ivan
