PAOLA — Miami County commissioners approved the sale of $6 million in general obligation bonds Wednesday, Dec. 11, to help pay for a new 800 megahertz radio system.
UMB Bank N.A. was the winning bidder for the bond sale at 1.77 percent interest. The bank also will pay a premium of $207,346.90 to the county which reduces the total interest expense from $1,012,633.33 to $805,286.43 over the 12-year repayment period of the bonds.
The bond sale attracted eight bidders from several states, with interest rates ranging from 1.77 percent to 1.88 percent.
The county’s financial advisor Greg Vahrenberg, with Raymond James Public Finance, said he was pleased with the number of bids. He attributed the high turnout to the county's superior bond rating that makes this sale attractive to investors.
Vahrenberg said even the highest interest rate among the bidders was still lower than the original projection of about 2 percent.
The remaining $2.5 million of the roughly $8.5 million project would be covered by the county through a combination of cash reserves, a state 911 grant and other county resources.
Commissioners voted 5-0 on Oct. 30 to purchase an 800 megahertz radio system from Motorola to replace a dysfunctional VHF radio system that had become a constant source of problems for dispatchers and first responders across the county.
Miami County commissioners spent portions of several meetings in 2018 and this year discussing options for transitioning some departments from a very high frequency (VHF) radio system to a digital 800 MHz radio system. It’s a move several neighboring counties, including Franklin and Johnson, have already made.
Similar transitions are taking place all across the country as part of a nationwide shift to digital broadcasting, and the need was amplified a few years ago when the Federal Communications Commission mandated narrow banding of the VHF system to make more bandwidth available for other uses.
The county’s timeline was hastened by the need to declare a state of emergency in August.
The emergency declaration said, in part, that under certain conditions, the “county-wide VHF radio system has experienced a complete failure. The failure applies to the City of Louisburg and the rural areas of Miami County which have resulted in no VHF communications."
Two hours after the county commission declared the emergency a state-owned mobile communications tower called COW (Communication on Wheels) was being hoisted in the parking lot behind the Louisburg EMS/Fire Station.
