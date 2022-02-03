Miami County continues to see a downward trend in the number of new and active COVID-19 cases.
Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan told county commissioners Wednesday, Feb. 2, the county has recorded 273 new cases in the past week, which is down from 499 new cases the week before and 541 new cases two weeks ago.
Active cases also have declined over the past two weeks. The county currently has 300-plus actives cases, according to Whelan's report. That's down from 450-plus active cases last week and 600-plus active cases two weeks ago.
The county's positivity test rate is 27.5 percent for the past two weeks, down from 30.79 percent in the previous reporting period, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
The county has recorded no new deaths or hospitalizations in the past week, according to KDHE and the Miami County Health Department (MCHD).
The county has three active clusters, according to MCHD.
Whelan's report noted the state of Kansas has resumed its partnership with local pharmacies on testing. This along with a downward trend in cases has lifted some of the burden on MCHD staff, according to the report.
MCHD has collected almost 1,300 specimens for in-house testing, which does not include mass testing events and specimens sent to Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories for processing, according to the report.
A walk-in vaccine clinic takes place on Mondays at the health department, which is located at 1201 Lakemary Drive in Paola. Testing, by appointment only, is also available at the health department.
Statewide, 61.3 percent of Kansans have received one dose and 52.8 percent have completed the vaccine series. In Miami County, 51.9 percent of residents over the age of 5 have received one dose and 45.6 percent have completed their vaccinations, according to KDHE.
Miami County has recorded a total of 7,397 cases, KDHE reported on Wednesday.
