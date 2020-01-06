ROCKVILLE ELEMENTARY
MRS. HERDER’s CLASS
Dear Santa,
Dose Santa have the longest berd evry or what? I’m the best at soccer and I love it! My Dad needs a dog. He loves dogs!! I relly relly want a puppy husky!!! And I want a phone because me and my brother fhit over one phone. And I want 3 dogs so I’ll just get a robot dog. Very very very good. I’ll give you cookies and carrets and I will put them in the living room.
Love, Landon Baer
Dear Santa,
I have been good and bad. How have you and your elves been? I would like a golden retriever and another cat and an iphone.
Love, Mitchell Bilyeu
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus doing? I am 7 years old. My brothers would like some gift cards and my mom would like some sweat tea. My dad would like some cofey and I have been ok.
Love, Grace Burch
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I am ok. My friend Brily would like some LOL’s. Can I please have a screen prtecti tablit with nise hedefons. And a prenses lego set. Can I also have a most hihe cheerleting game. I think I have been goodish badish. I will give the reindeer some carrits and get you some cokies on the living room table.
Love, Tegan Ann Caldwell
Dear Santa,
I’ve been thinking how much reindeer do you have? Christmas is my favorite holiday!!! I would like Madden 20 on xbox 1, Lougeys Manchon 3, and canetit sand. I’ve been good so far. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!
Love, Kyle Courtney
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I’m eight years old. I think my grandma and grandpa would like a dog. I think my brother would like an Ipad. I would like a smartwatch for kids pleace. I’ve been good. I’ll puit cookies and carrots by the fireplace.
Love, Carmen Davidson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa? I am 7 years old. My Mom would like a makup set. I would like a star wars lego set. I have been good santa claus. I will leave you some cookies. For the reindeer I will leave some carrots.
Love, Brody Delmez
Dear Santa,
How have your reindeer been doing? I’m 8 years old and I love video games! For Christmas I think my sister would like stuffed animals and other animal things. For me can I please have a VR game set with the controllers. I’ve been good. I’ll give you a cookie on the table and milk for your reindeer. I’ll leave carrots with your cookie.
Love, John Allen Gangle
Dear Santa,
Santa are you ready for a lot of cookies? I’m 8 years old. I would get my grandma red shoes. Can I please get LOL’s, phone, ipad. I’ve been good. I will give you cookies, I will give you carrots. I would put them on the table.
Love, Havynn Raine Johnson
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? I am 7. I would like Go Fish for my family!!! Can you make me 20bachis of glitree slime please. Can you make me chock for my chock bord please. Can you make me a Barbie dream house please! I am ok.
Love, Allie Macoubrie
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a stuffed animal. I love you. I want a little rake. I want a giant cat stuffed animal. Why do you wear red?
Love, Madi Miller
Dear Santa,
I have been fine. Can I have a volcona that erupts from a hole. I want a robot car that stands up. How have you been Santa?
Love, Barak Mola
Dear Santa,
Can you please tell me how many reindeer do you have and can you please tell me there names? I am 7 years old. Can you please get my brother a husky dog. A remote control hot wheel set please and thank you. Can I please have a train set. I have been ok.
Love, Waylon Ndoye
Dear Santa,
My mon and I have been a good boy this year. Can you please get me a Nintendo swish because I want to play., mine craft, lego Avengers. Thank you.
Love, Ryan Peters
Dear Santa,
I hope you have been fine. I play basketball and other sports. I want gifts for Mrs. Herder. D.S. ben ten games, Aventers Lagows and a new ipad. I have ben good and bad.
Love, Henry Phillips
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa Claus? Are you good? I am 7 years old. I think my mom and dad would like to have money. I think I would like money! And I have been good.
Love, Miles Rice
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus and the reindeer doing? I’m 8 years old and my birthday is November 8th. Could I get a pencil sharpener for my teacher Mrs. Herder please? Santa Claus can I get a dreaming doll, a scruff a love and Jo Jo Siwa bows? I have been good this year. Your cookies will be on the TV stand.
Love, Harper Kenna-Lie
Stevens
Dear Santa,
I was wondering how you give al of the presents in one night? I would like a Nintendo swich and I would like a minx art pice and a fone. And have you had a jolly year? How is Mises Clos doing? Have I been nise or noty?
Love, Hollace Stumberger
Dear Santa,
How many reindeer do you have and what are their names? I am eight and my birthday is November 16th. I would like for you to get a LOL for Gracie. I would like LOL’s and American girl doll set.
Love, Charlotte Jean
Wiedenmann
Dear Santa,
Do you just like cookies? I’m the only one who can make my sister laugh. I think my sister wants a baby shark stuff animal. Can I please have a happy hungeree baby alive and a groovee woovee ball. I’ve been good, just good. I will leave 8 carrots and 2 cookies just for santa.
Love, Isabell Ann Youngworth
Dear Santa,
I have been fine. I want a new dog for Christmas. Also I would like a PS4. How have you been? I have been kind. I want Fortnite for my PS4. Thank you!
Love, Josue’ Torres
