PAOLA — The city of Paola offers free land in its Industrial Park as an incentive to attract development, and a couple of new planned projects in the area were announced in 2020.
In May it was announced that Paola officials were finalizing the paperwork on an agreement that will allow Distributors Processing, Inc. (DPI Global) to build a new 20,000-square-foot manufacturing, warehouse and office complex in the Paola Industrial Park.
The tract of land, which also was referred to as Lot 4, Block 1, currently is vacant but is used as makeshift soccer fields. It sits on the north side of Industrial Park Drive, across the street from the Paola Community Garden.
According to documents provided by the city, DPI Global envisions building a new 20,000-square-foot manufacturing, warehouse and office complex with further development as DPI Global’s market continues to grow. The initial investment for the facility and operational equipment is estimated to be in the range of $3-$5 million. Initially, the facility will require a handful of new full-time employees with skill levels ranging from plant management and supervision, logistics and general labors.
According to its website, DPI Global is a privately owned company that focuses on waste control and odor elimination technologies. It was established in 1965 to bring innovative technologies to farmers and ranchers for environmental improvement, odor control, production improvement and to aid in maintaining animal and crop health.
DPI GLOBAL is headquartered in Porterville, Calif., where it also operates quality control laboratories and manufacturing facilities.
In November, Paola City Council members approved a rezoning request and land development agreement for an indoor sports complex to be built on Tract 3 in the Paola Industrial Park. The tract is next to the Briley building, and it’s the same lot that currently houses the Paola Community Garden.
The entire 5-acre lot previously was zoned Business Park but needed to be rezoned to Thoroughfare Access to allow for the sports facility to be constructed. The lot was chosen because it is adjacent to the Briley building lot to the west, which previously was rezoned from Business Park to Thoroughfare Access in 2008.
Randi Shannon, assistant city manager, said the plan is to split the lot, with 3 acres designated for the development and 2 acres for the existing community garden.
Matthew Wickersham of Wickersham Development is spearheading the project, and he told council members that the name of the development will be Wick’s Sports, LLC.
Wickersham said the current plan is for the 8,000-square-foot indoor complex to feature four cages, also known as tunnels, with two for batting and two for pitching. Current plans also would allow for the cages to be moved to open up a large turf area, where athletes could practice infield drills.
