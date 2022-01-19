Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness for people over the age of 60, but it can strike at any age.
Glaucoma is an umbrella term that refers to a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve. Without a fully functional optic nerve, vision is compromised, and the Mayo Clinic notes that glaucoma-related vision loss cannot be recovered.
Glaucoma is caused by unusually high pressure in the eye. Once glaucoma is diagnosed, lifelong treatment will be necessary to prevent blindness. Prescription prostaglandin analog medication eye drops have been a standard treatment for glaucoma for more than 20 years. However, a number of treatment options have emerged that may be better for some patients.
Nitric oxide-donating prostaglandins
Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. This type of medication increases drainage of fluid from the eye by two different pathways.
Rho kinase inhibitors
Netarsudil and netarsudil + latanoprost ophthalmic solutions were approved by the FDA in 2017 and 2019, respectively. These medications have three mechanisms by which they treat glaucoma, including increasing outflow, decreasing production of aqueous humor in the eye, and decreasing pressure.
Biodegradable eye implants
These are one-time implants that deliver medicine that reduces eye pressure.
Hyperosmotic agents
These products rapidly lower IOP by decreasing fluid volume in the eye. Since side effects can be severe, the drugs are not used for long-term treatments, but can be effective in acute situations.
Beta blockers
These drugs modify the nervous system response in the body. When used to treat glaucoma, they cause the body to produce and secrete less aqueous humor, helping to reduce IOP.
Laser treatments
Laser treatment called trabeculoplasty is used to treat some types of glaucoma. The National Eye Institute says laser treatment works by helping the fluid in your eye drain to lower pressure inside the eye. Other surgeries insert drainage tubes.
Marijuana
The Glaucoma Foundation says marijuana’s ability to lower IOP was first discovered in the 1970s. However, some doctors are skeptical about the long-term use of marijuana due to its potential to damage other parts of the body. Research efforts to develop effective THC eyedrops that minimize side effects are underway.
Patients can explore many different options that can effectively treat glaucoma. Ophthalmologists can explain the various options and potential side effects with patients prior to beginning a treatment plan.
