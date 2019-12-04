LOUISBURG — When he entered room 113 at Louisburg High School, a large group of students waiting for Calvin Dillon to sign with the University of Central Missouri erupted in applause.
Dillon signed with the Mules before family, friends and coaches at the end of the school day, Friday, Nov. 15.
“I am amazed at how many people are here on a Friday afternoon,” Louisburg High School Principal Jeremy Holloway said. “It shows the respect they have for him, and what he has meant to this high school.”
Louisburg Wildcat golf coach Brian Burns saw Dillon on the golf course long before he was a student at the high school. Dillon wasn’t even in middle school.
“I remember when his dad Jim brought him out to the course when he was 6,” Burns said. “He was playing all the time. When he came to me, he already had a pretty good swing.”
Dillon visited six schools, narrowed the list down to three then two and chose to become a University of Central Missouri Mule.
“I am ready,” Dillon said. “It is really exciting today. I am ready to go play golf.”
Dillon joins a University of Central Missouri golf team that has made 27 consecutive NCAA postseason appearances and won 14 MIAA championships. Coach Tim Poe has been with the program for more than three decades.
“It is a very good program,” Dillon said. “Coach Poe has coached several players who have turned pro.”
Dillon said he was looking forward to a chance to play some more postseason golf. He is a three-time state qualifier and state placer for the Louisburg Wildcats.
“I have been playing since my dad put a club in my hand,” Dillon said. “It was always assumed I wanted to play golf in college.
“I wanted to sign early so I could play in the spring without any of that pressure,” he said. “It was nice coming in here and seeing all of my friends who have supported me.”Dillon has been the most dominant golfer in the county the last three years, being named the Tri-County Spotlight Golfer of the Year his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons.
He is a three-time state qualifier and three time state medalist. Dillon shot an 80 at Mariah Hills Country Club in Dodge City, placing 11th in the Class 4A state tournament.
Dillon won the Class 4A regional title at the Paola Country Club on May 13, carding a 73 to win the event by six strokes.He placed 11th in the state tournament at Emporia Municipal Golf Course his sophomore season, shooting a 3-over par 74. Dillon was 10th at state his freshman year, finishing with an 80 at the Wamego Golf Course.
Dillon added to his golfing resume as a junior, capturing a regional title and winning the Louisburg Invitational and the Paola Invitational.
He had the best round of golf in the area, carding the 73 at the Paola Country Club for the top spot on the Tri-County Leaderboard.
Calvin, who plans on majoring in accounting, is the son of Karen and Jim Dillon.Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.