PAOLA — Amber Medlen smiled at the symbol a young girl drew as she smeared shaving cream on a light table.
“You made a heart,” said Medlen, an occupational therapist at Lakemary Center, a school for children with development disabilities.
The pair were in Electri-City, a visual area of the school’s Discovery Center that allows different types of light exploration with the aid of a light table, dark room exploration and an “oversized light bright.”
Electri-City is just one of several areas in the Discovery Center. Other areas include:
- FlowWorks, a water table similar to what visitors might see at Science City at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. It also includes a sand table area.
- Sensation Trail, a multi-sensory space where children touch, hear and feel.
- The Cinema, a theater space that allows for single or group expression through acting and play.
- Construction Zone, a space that fosters fine motor development.
Children who attend the school learn best by doing, according to Lakemary officials. The Discovery Center is open and staffed every day and is set up to provide individual and small group exploratory therapeutic activities.
The Discovery Center opened in 2014 as part of Lakemary’s $3.3 million renovation and expansion project.
Clinical Director Jean Hoyt said the center is a popular destination for Lakemary children.
“All the classrooms schedule times they get to use it with their class, and the occupational therapist will take some in to do individual things with kids,” Hoyt said. “Our kids that live here have residential time in the evenings and weekends that they get to use the Discovery Center.”
Sixty-five children live at Lakemary.
“They’re from all over the nation — Alaska, Hawaii, California,” Hoyt said.
About 40 kids are day students, primarily from Miami and Johnson counties, who are bused to the school, Hoyt said.
“A lot of kids are autistic and have sensory issues,” Hoyt said.
The center is individualized for each child, she said.
“Some kids really like the messy shaving cream play, some do not at all, so we really have to tailor it to fit their individual needs,” Hoyt said.
The center also reinforces good behavior.
“If you are doing well, you may get to go spend some time in the Discovery Center,” Hoyt said. “It also helps kids who really struggle with some textures to try to get them slowly used to handling things. If they are able to tolerate more noises, more colors, more textures, then that should help them everywhere they go.
“It also gives us ideas of things they really love,” she said. “So when they leave here, we can tell their parents, ‘These are the things that really motivate them.’”
Hoyt said families also enjoy the Discovery Center.
“Sometimes, therapists will take a family in there and do activities,” Hoyt said. “There are lots of different ways we can use it.”
When the weather is nice, sometimes therapists will extend the center into the courtyard between the Discovery and Bob Dole Family Center to incorporate outdoor activities. The Bob Dole Family Center provides a place for families to stay, and sometimes the courtyard is also used by families, she said.
“It’s a place where the kids can go outside with their family in a safe, contained area so they can spend time together,” she said.
Hoyt said children from Kansas usually leave in two to three months, but out-of-state kids are usually at Lakemary for 12 to 18 months.
“The state usually has exhausted all of their in-state resources, and maybe their issues are just a little bit more difficult and it takes a little longer,” Hoyt said of most out-of-state children at Lakemary.
Hoyt said her favorite part of the Discovery Center is Electri-City. The Sensation Trail is one of the kids’ favorites.
“Sometimes that’s used when kids are struggling: they can go take a break and walk through that (sensory) hallway to calm down, and sometimes if (the kids) are doing really well at the end of the day they can go spend some time there.”
Hoyt said therapists at Lakemary are exceptional.
“I think we have some amazing occupational therapists that work really hard to always be looking for new sensory things to benefit our children,” Hoyt said. “We’re always adapting and changing and looking for ways to improve so we can always be providing the best services for the kids we have here.”
