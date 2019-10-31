MANHATTAN, Kan. – Anna Dixon had 21 kills to lead the Kansas State Wildcat volleyball team back from a two-set deficit to defeat the rival Kansas Jayhawks.
Dixon is a graduate of Louisburg High School.
Kansas State lost the first two matches at Ahearn Field House in Manhattan on Wednesday, Oct. 23, by scores of 31-33 and 22-25.
Kansas State roared back to win three sets in a row and take the match with scores of 25-22, 25-22 and 15-9.
Dixon led the Lady Cats to the finals of the Class 4A state tournament her junior and senior seasons at LHS. She was the Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Player of the Year both seasons.
She was the Class 4A player of the year and named to the Under Armour Volleyball All-American Team her senior season.
Dixon, a 6-3, outside hitter, helped lead the Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team to a Frontier League title, a Class 4A substate championship and runner-up in the state tournament her senior season.
She was one of three Kansas State volleyball players selected to the United States Collegiate National Team.
Anna is the daughter of Jerry and Beth Dixon of Louisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.