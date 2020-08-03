As a former young athlete, Christopher Bagby, MD, gained a passion for medicine and healing through his involvement in sports. He also learned firsthand what it’s like being a patient when he sustained a femur fracture, which required surgery. It was that experience that led him to orthopedic surgery.
Dr. Bagby has carried that passion for healing to Miami County, where he treats patients at Olathe Health Johnson County Orthopedics and Sports Medicine — Paola. The clinic is located in Miami County Medical Center (MCMC), where he also performs his surgeries.
He’s been practicing in Paola for more than a year, and has already helped treat patients dealing with chronic pain. Dennis Ward is one of those patients. As a former roofer, Dennis became used to feeling aches and pains, but a recurring pain in his left shoulder wouldn’t go away. So he sought help from Dr. Bagby. When an MRI showed Dennis had two tears in his rotator cuff, he apprehensively agreed to surgery. Now, months after the surgery, he tells anyone he can about his experience with Dr. Bagby.
“I’ve probably told three or four people to go in to get their shoulder pain checked out,” Dennis said. “When I was walking into my post-op appointment at Dr. Bagby’s office, I saw a guy walking in wearing a sling. I held the door for him and said, ‘Dr. Bagby’s great, you’ve got nothing to worry about.”
Dr. Bagby treats a variety of orthopedic and sports medicine issues including: carpal tunnel release, fractures, tennis/golfer’s elbow, rotator cuff/labral repair, ACL reconstruction, meniscus repair, total knee replacement, and many more.
As a former athlete, Dr. Bagby enjoys staying involved in sports, both through treating athletes of all ages and attending games in Paola. You can often find him on the sidelines of football games and scrimmages. In addition to connecting with the community, his favorite part about his job is connecting with his patients.
“The thing I love most about being a doctor is getting to know my patients and their families,” Dr. Bagby said. “I treat all patients as if they were my family member. I am a firm believer in exhausting all non-operative options prior to recommending surgery. The patient’s best interest always comes first.”
Dr. Bagby sees patients Monday — Friday at Johnson County Orthopedics and Sports Medicine — Paola. To schedule an appointment, go to olathehealth.org or call 913-557-3800.
