Many drivers recognize the importance of vehicle maintenance, but a significant percentage of drivers are putting off taking timely care of their cars and trucks.
IMR Inc. surveys 25,000 households each quarter, asking participants how they have serviced and maintained their vehicles.
In the first quarter of 2020, much of which occurred prior to the declaration of a global pandemic, nearly 18 percent of respondents indicated they had delayed vehicle repairs or maintenance.
IMR classified “delayed maintenance” as repairs and maintenance that vehicle owners intentionally put off despite knowing the vehicles needed them.
That conscious decision to delay maintenance and repairs could prove costly in the long run, as adhering to a routine maintenance schedule is a great way to ensure cars stay on the road longer.
In addition, adhering to manufacturer-recommended maintenance schedules is a great way to discover minor issues before they escalate into larger, more costly concerns.
