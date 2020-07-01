Editor’s Note: This is a reminder that, due to financial complications related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Miami County Republic will not publish a print edition on Wednesday, July 8. Weekly publication of the paper will continue the following week with the July 15 edition. We hope you have a safe and happy Fourth of July holiday!

