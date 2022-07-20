The following bios and photos were submitted by local 4-H seniors.
Kody Hendrickson Tell us about your first 4-H Project
My first project was swine. With my brother Kyle and sister Katlyn in 4-H, and with them showing swine for several years and me tagging along, I could not wait to get to be able to show pigs for real instead of just showing in the pee-wee class.
I had fun with working and showing my pigs. I’m glad brother and sister were there to help me feed and take care of my pigs.
I did not like it when it was time to sell them as I wanted to keep them all.
Tell us about your favorite 4-H Project
It’s a hard toss-up between pigs and sheep, but I would say I am a little more partial to my pigs. I have showed pigs for 11 years now. I have met so many people showing pigs that I have made some friends for life.
I have found out that there are some breeds that I like showing more than others and there are a million ways to feed that you just need to find what works for you and keep tweaking it to get the pigs where you want them to be.
What was your favorite part of being in 4-H?
Getting to try new things and meeting so many people.
What are your goals for after graduation?
My plans are to attend a college to study agriculture with an emphasis in animal nutrition. This passion started when I was little watching my older siblings feeding their show animals in preparation for exhibition.
I have learned over the years that you have to evaluate your animals daily and make the proper adjustments to get animals to the correct end weight without sacrificing muscle and bloom.
Then I can formulate rations for animals and be able to work with families to assist them in achieving their goals with animals either in the showring or everyday production for profitability. I want to teach the younger generation how to formulate and add feed additives to their feed rations.
This will help them succeed as so many have done for me through my 4-H and FFA organizations.
As farms continue to get bigger in animal production, I feel I can make the most impact on the “show industry” side of feed formulations. The show industry is constantly evolving to raise and produce the ideal perfect animal with no harmful effects to its end product — the consumers.
How has 4-H shaped your future?
It has helped me meet many people across the state of Kansas and beyond. With being able to attend a lot of different activities from livestock shows, to judging contests, to camps and meetings, I have been able to make connections from everywhere.
With this also I have been able to see about different jobs and get ideas if that is something I would like to do or not. Without 4-H I would not have had these chances.
Anyone you want to say Thank You to?
My family for always being there to help me and take me all over the place. To Grandma Sue, my late Grandma Georgia and Uncle Randy for always supporting me in anything I do.
Catie Lemke
Tell us about your first 4-H Project
Photography was one of my first 4-H projects, and I loved it because I got to express the things I loved through taking pictures and sharing it with others!
Tell us about your favorite 4-H Project
My favorite 4-H project is the food project! I always loved being able to experiment and improve my skills in the kitchen.
What was your favorite part of being in 4-H?
Getting to meet lots of different people and being able to get involved in my county.
What are your goals for after graduation?
To stay on top of my academics with my classes at college while majoring in criminal justice and to be able to stay involved with a new community.
How has 4-H shaped your future?
4-H has shaped me into a better leader and has given me skills that I use in my everyday life. 4-H has also opened many new opportunities for me that will be beneficial to me in my future!
Anyone you want to say Thank You to?
Thank you to all my 4-H leaders I have had who have been so encouraging and to everyone who organized and made the fair possible. Another thank you to my parents for getting me involved and teaching me the importance of being a leader!
Davis Guetterman
Tell us about your first 4-H Project
My first 4-H project was a constructed dress that I made with my grandma. I wore this dress to Easter that year, and I was so proud of it! That sparked my interest to continue in the contracted clothing project and more!
Tell us about your favorite 4-H Project
My favorite 4-H project would have to be fiber arts. Each year I created different signs and artwork from cross stitching. This project takes a lot of time, but it is so worth it when you get to see the finished product!
What was your favorite part of being in 4-H?
My favorite part about being in 4-H was that I got to meet youth all over the state of Kansas. 4-H gave me lifelong friends at events like Campference, KYLF, and CIA.
What are your goals for after graduation?
My goals after graduation include attaining my CPA.
How has 4-H shaped your future?
4-H has developed in me many life skills like communication with all ages, confidence, and an ethic of hard work. I will forever be in debt to 4-H for all of the skills it has given me to have success in my future career.
Anyone you want to say Thank You to?
I would like to say thank you to all of the older 4-Hers in my club and county who inspired me to do the events that they did and reach out of my comfort zone. I would also like to give a huge shoutout to Kathy Benne for always working her hardest for the Explorers 4-H Club and the Miami County ambassadors. She works very well with busy students and truly wants everyone to be involved!
Grace Young
Tell us about your first 4-H Project
I showed meat goats at my first county fair.
Tell us about your favorite 4-H Project
My favorite project is gardening. I have enjoyed learning about gardening from my grandparents and spending time with them in the garden.
What was your favorite part of being in 4-H?
Learning from others and teaching others.
What are your goals for after graduation?
I will attend Kansas State University and major in Milling Science and Global Food Systems Leadership.
How has 4-H shaped your future?
I have gained leadership skills and public speaking skills that I will use in my future.
Anyone you want to say Thank You to?
My parents have always supported me in my activities and pushed me to try new things.
Brianna Shippy
Tell us about your first 4-H Project
My first 4-H projects I turned into fair included a painted rock, decorated flip flops with balloons, and peanut butter bars, all which received a blue ribbon.
Tell us about your favorite 4-H Project
My favorite project was my photography, including my picture of purple flowers that went to the state fair and is being displayed at K-State.
What was your favorite part of being in 4-H?
My favorite part about 4-H is being able to have fun throughout camps and activities.
What are your goals for after graduation?
After graduation I will attend Pittsburg State University to earn a degree in business finance with a minor in accounting.
How has 4-H shaped your future?
4-H helped shape my future by teaching me leadership skills such as public speaking, organizing events and many other helpful skills.
Anyone you want to say Thank You to?
I would like to not only say thank you to my parents but also the many club leaders I have had, all the older members that helped push me out of my comfort zone, and to all who contribute in their various ways to 4-H.
