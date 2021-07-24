The following bios were submitted by local 4-H seniors.
Ciara Arnold
Ciara will be attending Johnson County Community College in the fall to finish up her pre-requisites. After one year at JCCC, she plans to transfer to K-State and major in animal science. Ciara is not totally sure where her career choice will be, but she knows it will have to do with animals. Her “dream job” is to raise, breed and milk Nigerian Dwarf goats and have a small business selling soap, goat cheese, goat milk and other products.
Anne Baltzell
Anne is the daughter of Brad and Marti Baltzell.
She is a member of the Busy Beavers 4-H Club. She lives in Paola and attends Paola High School. After graduation, she plans to study wildlife biology at Johnson County Community College. Her favorite fair projects have been food, arts and crafts and photography. Her favorite fair memory happened during her first year participating in the project auction at the fair. She brought Rosy Grape Jelly and Thumbprint Cookies. She made the mistake of wearing a little pink sun hat, and as she walked by one of the big fans, the hat blew in front of her eyes and she couldn’t see. “I was very embarrassed, but now I see the humor in it,” she said. Anne said 4-H has helped her develop her public speaking skills. “Before I was in 4-H, I had a hard time talking to people, but now I have more confidence when it comes to public speaking,” she said.
Josie Dees
Josie is the daughter of Jenna Dees.
She is a member of the Busy Beavers 4-H Club. She lives in Paola and attends Paola High School. After graduation, she plans to attend Fort Hays State University and major in interior design or agriculture. Her favorite fair project category is foods, and her favorite fair memory is working in the food stand with her fellow 4-H Club members. Her most rewarding 4-H experience was getting to send her mini lop to the state fair.
Gemma Downey
Gemma is the daughter of David and Christine Downey of Louisburg.
She is a member of the Busy Beavers 4-H Club and is graduating from Holy Family Academy. She plans to attend Benedictine College in Atchison and major in political science while running cross country. Her favorite 4-H projects include goats and photography. A favorite memory of hers is receiving a purple at the state fair in photography and having her picture displayed in the 4-H calendar. One of the many rewarding 4-H experiences she has had is taking orders in the 4-H Food Stand at the fair.
Megan Foote
Megan is the daughter of Dana and Jim Foote.
She is a member of the Bull Creek Wranglers 4-H Club. She lives in Louisburg and attends Louisburg High School. After graduation, she plans to attend Kansas Wesleyan University to major in physical education and health and to continue her basketball career. Her favorite fair category is swine, and her favorite memory is Dunk Day. She also has enjoyed meeting new people and expanding her knowledge.
Selah Hadle
Selah is the daughter of Joanna Hadle and William Hadle.
She is a member of the Trailblazers 4-H Club. She lives in Paola and attends Paola High School. After graduation, she plans to attend Colby Community College to major in veterinary nursing. Her favorite projects are photography and visual arts, and her favorite 4-H memory is performing with her club members at County Club Days. “The skits we performed were always so fun, creative and educational,” she said. “I loved making the skits come to life.” Her most rewarding 4-H experience is being the club’s president. She said she became a better public speaker, learned how to run a meeting properly, and grew a stronger bond with her club. “I am forever grateful for the experience,” she said.
Elizabeth Kaechele
Elizabeth is the daughter of Brian and Joanne Kaechele.
She is a member of the Spring Hill Rangers 4-H Club. She lives in Spring Hill and plans to attend KU to study interior architecture. Her favorite fair category is visual arts, and her favorite 4-H memory is pushing the wheelbarrow and knocking her friend out during Barnyard Olympics. Her most rewarding experience was winning grand champion in visual arts for the first time.
Courtney Lee
Courtney is the daughter of Bruce and Melody Garrison.
She competes independently and is not a member of a 4-H club. She lives in Shawnee and attends Shawnee Mission Northwest High School. After graduation, she plans to earn an associate’s degree from Johnson County Community College and then transfer to a four-year college. Her favorite projects were foods, food preservation and clothing. Her favorite thing about the fair was taking her projects to be judged. Her most rewarding experience was spending time with her grandmother Norlene Medlin, learning to cook, bake and make homemade jellies and jams.
Shelby Minden
Shelby is the daughter of Ben and Della Minden.
She is a member of the Happy-Go-Getters 4-H Club. She lives in Paola and attends Paola High School. After graduation, she plans to attend nursing school at Pittsburg State University. Her favorite projects are market beef, fashion revue, visual arts, foods, photography and garden. Her favorite memory is hanging out in the cattle barn at the fair with her steer and other club members talking and playing games. Her most rewarding experience was helping with the Cops for Tots for the last nine years. “We picked names of kids from the Angel Tree, then went shopping for presents, wrapped the presents, and dropped them off at the sheriff’s station. I always imagined the excitement the kids had when they got to open their presents knowing without this program they would probably get nothing.”
Raye Nolte
Raye is the daughter of Matt and Pam Nolte.
She is a member of the Miami County Horse Club. She lives in Paola and attends Paola High School. After graduation, she plans to enter the workforce. Her favorite fair categories are horse and fine arts, and her favorite memory is competing at the state fair in barrel racing and placing, as well as running flags during the fair rodeo. Her most rewarding experience has been taking a leadership role in horse club and actively assisting the younger members. “These club members have become a part of my family,” she said.
Alyssa Sherron
Alyssa is the daughter of Eric and Brandy Sherron.
She is a member of the Spring Hill Rangers 4-H Club. She lives in Spring Hill and attends Spring Hill High School. She plans to attend Kansas State University and major in agricultural education along with minoring in horticulture. Her favorite projects in 4-H are rabbit, poultry, fiber arts and horticulture. Her favorite 4-H memory was winning first place at the Kansas State Fair Poultry Judging Contest. The most rewarding experience for her was competing nationally for Kansas 4-H at the 4-H national poultry contests.
Cael Sinclair
Cael is the son of Jared and Tricia Sinclair.
He is a member of the Trailblazers 4-H Club. He is from Spring Hill and attends Spring Hill High School. After graduation, he plans to attend MidAmerica Nazarene University to major in business. His favorite projects were showing goats and chickens at the fair but also practicing skits with his club for club days. His best memories from the fair were walking around with his friends eating snow cones and watching all the different shows that were going on. His most rewarding 4-H experience was the practice he obtained from speaking in front of an audience through project talks, showing and club skits.
Camren Sinclair
Camren is the son of Tricia and Jared Sinclair.
He is a member of the Trailblazers 4-H Club. He lives in Spring Hill and attends Spring Hill High School. After graduation, he plans to attend MNU for business administration. His favorite project has been showing goats and sheep, and his favorite memory is working the concessions stands will all of his friends. His most rewarding experience was doing robotics and going to state.
Katie Sinclair
Katie is the daughter of Tricia and Jared Sinclair.
She is a member of the Miami County 4-H Club. She lives in Spring Hill and attends Spring Hill High School. After graduation, she plans to attend MidAmerica Nazarene University to major in biology education. Her favorite projects are goats, sheep, chickens and arts and crafts. Her favorite memory is showing chickens with her brothers and friends when they were in elementary school and they all hung out together in the poultry barn. Her most rewarding experience was participating in fair in general and showing sheep, as well as looking at all the exhibits and eating snow cones with friends.
Atticus Sondy
Atticus is the son of Joe and Joni Sondy.
He is a member of the Happy-Go-Getters 4-H Club. He lives in Paola and attends Paola High School. After graduation, he plans to attend Kansas State University. His favorite projects are energy management, poultry and fashion revue. His favorite memory is winning best in show for poultry, grand champion in energy management and meeting new friends from all over Kansas. His most rewarding experience was the Emerald Banquet and going to 4-H Congress in Atlanta.
Kyra Uphoff
Kyra is the daughter of Brian and Corissa Uphoff.
She is a member of the Mound Builders 4-H Club. She lives in Fontana and attends Prairie View High School. After graduation, she plans to attend Missouri State University to study anthropology. Her favorite project is fiber arts, and her favorite memory is working with the youngest 4-H’ers as the fair superintendent for Cloverbuds. Her most rewarding experience was planning and teaching the Clays Days.
Sidney Wilson
Sidney is the daughter of Teresa and Matt Wilson.
She is a member of the Explorers 4-H Club. She lives in Bucyrus and attends Louisburg High School. After graduation, she plans to attend K-State to study biology/genetics. Her favorite project is the construction project. Her favorite 4-H memory is receiving a call back at the state fair for women’s buymanship. Her most rewarding experience was having the opportunity to be a page for the Kansas House of Representatives.
