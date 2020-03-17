TOPEKA - All K-12 schools in Kansas will be closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Gov. Laura Kelly announced during a late afternoon press conference Tuesday, March 17.
Kelly said a task force is working out the details of a “continuous learning plan,” which is scheduled to be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, which should give parents, teachers and students a clearer picture of what to expect moving forward.
“The reality of this pandemic is that it cannot be controlled statewide if school buildings return to normal operation,” Kelly said.
The announcement comes just two days after Kelly recommended on March 15 that all schools in Kansas close the week of March 16-22 as a precaution against the spreading virus.
Paola, Osawatomie and Louisburg schools are currently on spring break.
"Unprecedented circumstances threaten the safety of our students and the professionals who work with them every day, and we must respond accordingly," Kelly said.
The decision to suspend in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year also includes private and parochial schools, the governor said.
Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson said the continuous learning plan would include a combination of small group instruction, online instruction and some other ways of looking at education.
"I think we’ll certainly need every educator in order to do this work," Watson said.
Kelly also emphasized that this is not an attempt to lay off anybody.
"Employees will be paid, both the salary employees and the hourly employees," Kelly said.
Watson said helping high school seniors obtain their diplomas will be a priority.
"I think our first attention will be to make sure those students graduate on time," Watson said.
On Monday, March 16, Commissioner Watson convened a Continuous Learning Task Force to consider options regarding the COVID-19 epidemic. This 25-member task force will develop a plan by the end of the day, Wednesday, March 18, that addresses the following: 1) How schools will move education online so students can progress toward the end of the semester; 2) How schools will assist students who don’t have access to online tools finish out the semester, especially those who are set to graduate in May; 3) How schools will provide for at-risk students and those who have Individual Education Plans (IEPs); 4) How schools will assist in providing meals for students who need them; 5) What role schools can play in assisting with child care for essential local and state personnel that live in their counties; 6) How schools will assist in efforts to keep children from congregating in community spaces and keep them quarantined in their own homes. Once finalized and approved, this plan will be communicated with all Kansas schools.
Gov. Kelly said after they have been thoroughly sanitized some buildings may be reopened for small groups of school personnel charged with implementing a plan for continuous learning. Administrative offices and support facilities may remain open for limited purposes in consultation with state and local authorities, she said.
"I would like to speak directly to the thousands of Kansans who have been tuning in to these updates online," Kelly said. "Here’s what will happen next. If you are a parent, an educator or a school district employee please know your local district superintendent was briefed earlier today. He or she will be in touch with you within the next 24 hours to explain what today’s actions mean for you, your family and your school district. If you have urgent questions, please direct your call to your local school district."
Kelly pledged that as governor she would do everything in her power to ease the burden these steps place on families.
"Coronavirus has caused massive disruption in all of our lives," Kelly said. "As Kansans we’ve always done whatever is necessary to protect our families and our communities and this moment is no different."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.