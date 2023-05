Four generations of Osawatomie High School graduates spoke during the annual Osawatomie Alumni Banquet on Saturday, May 27, at Osawatomie High School. Pictured are: (from left) Anna Lee (Price) Billam of the Class of 1950, Tammy (Billam) Roseberry of the Class of 1979, Sarah (Roseberry) Needham of the Class of 2002, and Jaycie Roseberry of the Class of 2023.