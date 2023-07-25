LOUISBURG – Voters in the Louisburg USD 416 boundaries will be able to participate in the Tuesday, Aug. 1 primary election to narrow down the list of school board candidates from five to two.
Advance voting began July 12 and will continue until noon on Monday, July 31.
The primary election is necessary because five candidates filed for the Louisburg USD 416 school board at-large position. The primary election will narrow the field to two candidates for the general election in November.
Position 7 (at-large) board member Andy Melton, Louisburg, is facing challengers Pat Apple, Robert Archer, Tony Prettyman, and Brad Sells, all of Louisburg.
County Clerk/Election Officer Janet White said the two candidates who receive the most votes in the primary will be placed on the Nov. 7 general election ballot. Because the at-large position represents the entire school district, all registered voters in USD 416 will be able to cast ballots in the primary.
White said a primary is required when a contested seat has more than three candidates.
Eligible voters can vote in advance from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Miami County Clerk’s Office, which is located inside Suite 102 in the Miami County Administration Building at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
The office will also be open for advance voting from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29. Photo ID must be shown when voting, according to the election office.
Voters can also request an advance mail ballot.
In an effort to better inform voters, The Miami County Republic recently sent a list of questions to each of the five school board candidates. Their responses and bios are printed below in alphabetical order.
PAT APPLE
Name: Pat Apple
Age: 65
Occupation: Electrician
Family: Debbie and I have two daughters that are married and two grandchildren that attend Louisburg schools.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
Debbie and I graduated from Louisburg High School, our children attended and graduated from Louisburg schools and now our grandchildren are attending. We have owned and operated a local business for over 35 years here as well. I was honored to serve our community as a USD 416 school board member for 12 years, Miami County Commissioner for 2 years, Kansas State Senator for 10 years, and a commissioner of the Kansas Corporation Commission for 4 years. The experience gained during this period will contribute to my ability to serve our school district.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
My top priorities will be the safety of our students and staff, to work to provide opportunities for all students, and provide a quality education with fiscal responsibility for our taxpayers. Public education will work best with excellent teachers, parents that are involved in their children’s lives and education, and a community that supports their children and schools. We are fortunate that we live in a community that has all three. The support of our community for education, the work of our teachers, all who work in education, and parental involvement are vitally important because it allows for our children to take part in the American Dream. The future holds the answer to how well we have prepared our children to compete in a world that is changing at an alarming pace.
Are you happy with the school district’s budget?
It is the nature of government budgets that very few people are happy with budgets or the budgeting process that begins this month with our schools. We must balance the need to provide quality educational opportunities for children, available state/federal/local funding, and responsible tax policy. Also, long term planning and proper management of resources will help lead our school district to better outcomes for our district and students. Most Miami County property owners were shocked when they received their property appraisals this year. A considerable number of valuations increased over 20%. It is imperative that our elected officials take decisive action to significantly reduce our mill levy during this budget cycle. As your school board representative, I will work to reduce our mill levy and not use increased valuations as an opportunity to add to our property tax burden. High taxes adversely affect our local economy. The tax burden can compel seniors to relocate due to financial constraints, single-income families struggle, and businesses locate in areas with a more positive tax climate.
What are USD 416’s strengths and weaknesses?
Strengths
Louisburg has always been a caring and accepting community. We need this to continue.
Louisburg has quality teachers that are committed to student improvement.
Our students and schools are supported by our community at a remarkably high level.
Weaknesses
High property tax. Next door in Cass County, Missouri, I have seen property tax level 50% to 60% lower than in our district.
Lack of commercial property tax base. More commercial development will help share the burden of property tax.
ROBERT ARCHER
Name: Robert Archer
Age: 40
Occupation: Project Engineer
Family: Wife, son Broderick (6)
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
As a former Naval Officer, I have niche experience preparing our young people for incredibly difficult tasks. I have proven leadership skills, training, and discipline to prepare USD 416 students whether they aspire to college, trades, public service, or any endeavor following their education in our community.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
Learning to navigate larger organizations in unfamiliar environments with a small town background is often overwhelming. My top priority would be to prepare our youth to excel in the next stages of their lives by ensuring USD 416 students have a worldly mindset with local values.
Are you happy with the school district’s budget?
There is never a way to satisfy all when a budget is concerned. As an MBA I believe that I would provide exceptional value to the district reviewing and finding opportunities to best leverage our funding. Having the best educators and staff is the first and best use of our resources.
What are USD 416’s strengths and weaknesses?
USD 416’s biggest strength has always been the supporting community. Whether it’s attendance, fundraising, or participation in service, our people show up.
I feel the district’s biggest weakness is competing with larger districts and outside employers when recruiting and retaining staff.
ANDY MELTON
Name: Andy Melton
Age: 43
Occupation: Director of Agriculture Underwriting at Hudson Insurance Company
Family: My wife, Meghan, and I have four children, Madilyn, Jaymes, Zyleigh, and Adly. We moved from Texas to Kansas in 2015. We specifically chose Louisburg because of USD-416’s commitment to excellence. We are thankful for the opportunities and education our children have been provided, and serving on the School Board is a small way I can repay the community for our kid’s success.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
Voters should consider re-electing me because I bring a solid common sense perspective to the School Board. I uphold traditional values, promote academic excellence, and ensure fiscal responsibility. I have a proven track record of making sound decisions that prioritize the best interests of our students, parents, and the community as a whole. I am committed to maintaining a safe and nurturing learning environment while upholding USD-416’s high standards of education.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
If re-elected to the School Board, my top priority would be to focus on academic achievement and accountability. I firmly believe every student deserves a quality education that prepares them for future success. I will work to implement rigorous academic standards, support effective teaching methods, and ensure that our curriculum is aligned with our student’s needs and the community’s expectations. Additionally, I will prioritize transparency and accountability by regularly reviewing and assessing the performance and progress of our schools.
Are you happy with the school district’s budget?
While I appreciate the efforts made by the school district in budgeting, I believe there is always room for improvement. I prioritize fiscal responsibility and ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. I will carefully review the budget to identify areas where we can make necessary adjustments to maximize efficiency without compromising the quality of education. It is crucial to achieve the right balance between providing resources for our students and ensuring the long-term financial stability of the district.
What are USD 416’s strengths and weaknesses?
USD-416 has many strengths that we can be proud of. Our dedicated teachers and staff members are committed to providing quality education to our students. We have a strong sense of community and parental involvement, which significantly contributes to the success of our schools. Additionally, our district offers students numerous extracurricular activities, programs, and opportunities to develop their talents and interests.
However, like any school district, we also have areas that require attention. One weakness may be the achievement gap among certain student populations. Addressing this gap to provide additional support and resources is essential to ensure every student has an equal opportunity to succeed. Furthermore, we should continuously evaluate and improve our school safety measures to ensure a secure learning environment for all students and staff.
In conclusion, as a School Board Member, I am committed to promoting academic excellence, fiscal responsibility, and the well-being of our students. I will work diligently to address our district’s needs, consider the community’s concerns, and make decisions that ensure the best possible education for all students.
TONY PRETTYMAN
Name: Tony Prettyman
Age: 47
Occupation: Practice Leader – Software Engineering
Family: Wife DeAnn, son Jackson, and daughter Harper
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
I bleed purple! I’m focused on the best interests of Louisburg and our school district. I’ve attended school board meetings both in person and online for the past few years to understand the issues our district currently faces. I believe in public education and in Servant Leadership. I will work to make sure we are giving Louisburg students, teachers, and administrators the tools and support they need to succeed within a conservative financial strategy.
I’ve had grandparents, relatives, and friends work for the district in just about every position over the last 60 years. I witnessed, debated, and learned from their leadership, hard-work, and willingness to volunteer. I’m proud to have graduated from Louisburg and hope my children will become 3rd generation graduates!
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
To team with the district to realize even greater accomplishments in as many areas as possible. It’s my goal to be a positive voice for our district. Support the staff and administrators, challenge them to raise the bar, verify their results, and ask that they be held accountable. Too often, volunteers run based on a stance on a solitary topic. But over a 4-year term, various situations arise. By being well-versed in a broad sense concerning Louisburg and the school district, I can help with a wide scope variety of issues.
As far as the top priority to start the term, I want to make sure an additional School Resource Officer is assigned to the district. Asking one police officer to patrol and guard our children in 5 district buildings places is too much. This has direct ties to our mission statement “To Educate Each Student in a Safe and Nurturing Environment.” I’m told the city allocated the needed funds and the school board will need to as well for the 2024-2025 calendar. I want to make sure that happens. Additional high priority items are working with staff to increase our state assessment test scores (which lead most districts already!), keeping our facilities maintained, updating technology, retaining high quality teachers and administrators, researching if we can reduce or eliminate enrollment fees for families, and looking for other areas we can cut costs.
Are you happy with the school district’s budget?
I supported the district budget proposal for 2022-2023. This year’s budget is still unknown. Did you know that Louisburg has lower operating expenditures per pupil (12,152) than any other district in the league, as well as larger districts in Johnson County, and the state average (13,830)? The one well-known outlier is Spring Hill, due to remote learners (10,982). Our school mill levy (49.50) was lower than ALL league districts and the large Johnson County schools.
Look, I know this question really comes down to taxes for most individuals. The increase in property valuations is hurting the bottom line for some families in the county. Please realize that you are paying less in district taxes than virtually every comparable district in the area and state.
Come election time there’s a buzz word of “revenue neutral” that people campaign on. Long term, Revenue Neutral is not a sound fiscal policy. It can be a goal from time to time when things get tight, but what would the district look like if the budget had been revenue neutral since 2000? At that point, the starting salary for a teacher was $27,500 (2023 $46,600). Could we hire and retain quality teachers at that level? What conditions would our buildings be in without any funds in capital outlay, and how much faster would the district be asking for a large bond to replace those deteriorated buildings? What families would be looking to move to Louisburg and enroll their kids in our district with that vision? Nobody is offering materials and supplies at a fixed price for the long term, nor would we ask anyone to take a flat income long term.
It's not the easiest or most popular stance to take (everyone likes to complain about taxes), but USD 416 is setting the bar for bringing great value to its students and citizens while keeping costs lower than practically anyone else in Kansas. It’s a success story that should be talked about more.
What are USD 416’s strengths and weaknesses?
Our biggest strength is our people. I’m continually amazed by the support of the families, businesses, and entire community regarding student learning and opportunities. So many people show up for sporting events and the arts. We participate in fundraisers created to give our students great life experiences. It’s one of the many reasons I’m proud to be from Louisburg.
We have great people working in the school district. I believe that we hire wisely, and then empower those individuals to do their job well vs micromanaging them. Take time to review and correct courses when needed. Find ways to acknowledge them for a job well done and recognize service longevity.
I see a growth opportunity in continuing to find ways to integrate new students and families into our community. I imagine it’s hard being a new student in a district, as well as a new family to Louisburg trying to establish new relationships. My wife felt some of that during her early years in Louisburg and we’ve worked to strengthen bonds with families I grew up with as well as new ones. We were all new to Louisburg at one point, and the town and district wouldn’t have achieved what it has without new families. There’s something about this town, and we hope established families can continue to help new families plant roots here, show them why this is a special place, help them become active friendly participants, and allow them to help take ownership in Louisburg’s charm and magic.
BRAD SELLS
Name: Brad Sells
Age: 35
Occupation: Field Leader (Multi-Unit Restaurant Leader) Chipotle Mexican Grill
Family: Wife, Emily (Rooney), Son, Luke (2nd Grader, Rockville), Son, Matthew (Kindergarten, Rockville)
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
I believe voters should elect me because I have a unique ability to think outside of the box, while listening for real consensus. I have a broad background of experience and a strong desire to serve the Louisburg community. I think being involved in my children’s life is very important, and I believe school board members should play active roles in the community and school. Being present shows opportunities for improvement. I am involved in a voluntary fashion for Coaching at LRC, for baseball, soccer, football and basketball for 4 years, the Elementary PTO, as well as volunteering in my church. I have a calling to help others that has lead me to a career in people development and have been responsible for large entities of budgeting that I must be accountable for with my teams. I have a strong desire to “WIN” at anything I do, with a mindset of doing “Whatever Is Needed.” My “why” is the kids. These children are our future and knowing that the decisions we make today are impactful for years to come. It is a very important position that takes much focus, attention and concern for what matters most, the kids, and least the personal interests. I am also willing to learn and grow as the position allows.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
If elected, my top priority would be to create a positive and supporting education environment for students, teachers and staff that pushes the kids to achieve at the highest of their abilities. Understanding that our role as a board is to help cultivate the best environment as we can, one decision at a time. This comes with responsibilities of understanding and asking questions to learn about what teachers and staff need to support our students, also around financial focus, including taxing and protecting the big decisions so the children don’t have to feel these decisions. In a multi-unit career, I am accustomed to the differing challenges for each location and adapting and relating to each situation uniquely to achieve success in the face of varied obstacles. If we keep the focus on the children, the why, and identify the root cause issues, we then can make for long lasting success in academia. I believe that collaborating with the school board members and administration, we can achieve and maintain great things for the next school year.
Are you happy with the school district’s budget?
I think that every budget needs to be addressed and corrected to fit the current needs of the education environment. Do I think that we are utilizing our budget correctly? I do not think that we need to increase spending without accountability to where the money is going for each category. In my career I am responsible for a $27 million portfolio, where I am held to not overspending in all section. I am not afraid of big budgets and understand the accountability that comes with it. As a member of the community, I acknowledge the challenges we all face in our own households and we have all had to adjust in the past few years. Each household has a strong priority to protect our homes, by ensuring we have food on the table and a roof over our heads. It’s the needs versus wants. School board and education should be no different. We don’t worry about buying a new car if we have not enough money for food on the table. The same can be said with how we manage our money in the district. We have must haves that we must spend money on, the buildings, the staff and the supplies needed for our academia. We are living in an environment where we must be more diligent with our money and not give in to the philosophy that we must spend more to get more. We must spend more intentionally to get more.
What are USD 416’s strengths and weaknesses?
At USD 416, we have a great culture of striving for excellence in the classroom as seen by the Blue Ribbon Award received. We have a strong community that wants the best for the school and to see the success of the students who come from our district. We have a strong culture of strong extra-curricular activities in both sports and academics. I’m in awe each year at the Graduation Ceremony at all of the accomplishments our students achieve. It’s neat to see some of the teachers or staff that are still apart of this district and have been for so many years. Our main weakness is that we are trying too hard to be much more like our neighbors to the north and not focusing on the needs of the individual students we have. Another weakness that is concerning, is our ability to retain Principals; and positions of leadership within the staff. Unfortunately, 3 out of 4 Principals have left in the past 2 years. We need to be asking why. Consistency in these positions are vital in the success of these schools and these children. Keeping the focus on the primary needs of the students in the classrooms will have a long-lasting effect on our students and this community. However, with my multi-unit leadership experience, I understand overcoming change in leadership and how to cultivate and return that back into successful and stable positions. Louisburg is unique in the ability to grow and yet have a small-community feel. I hope to continue this small-town atmosphere, and while pushing our accomplishments to new heights.
