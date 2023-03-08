Kansas City author Vladimir Sainte reads “Just Like a Hero” to Cottonwood Elementary students in honor of Read Across America Week. Each grade level also participated in Dr. Seuss rotations in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
Kansas City author Vladimir Sainte reads “Just Like a Hero” to Cottonwood Elementary students in honor of Read Across America Week. Each grade level also participated in Dr. Seuss rotations in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
Cottonwood Elementary / Facebook
Kansas City author Vladimir Sainte reads “Just Like a Hero” to Cottonwood Elementary students in honor of Read Across America Week. Each grade level also participated in Dr. Seuss rotations in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
Cottonwood Elementary / Facebook
Cottonwood Elementary students recently participated in Dr. Seuss reading rotations in honor of Read Across America Week and Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
PAOLA — Books took center stage at Cottonwood Elementary during Read Across America Week.
Schools across the country put an extra emphasis on reading during the week, especially on Thursday, March 2, which is the birthday of famous children’s author Dr. Seuss.
Cottonwood Elementary in Paola welcomed Kansas City author Vladimir Sainte to the school, and he read his book “Just Like a Hero.” The students learned about superpowers and how to control their emotions.
“Vlad is such a great author, his books have a powerful message that our students need to hear,” Cottonwood Principal Corey Troast said. “This particular book talked about how all students have superpowers. He connects with students by understanding some of the emotions they go through at this age. The themes of this particular book talk about how to deal with adversity, negative results, and positive self-image. Students walked away with two superpowers. They learned how to help themselves when they get overwhelmed and what to do when they get really angry.”
Cottonwood has copies of Sainte’s books in its library, and the school was able to give away nine books to students at the end of the day.
That wasn’t the only school celebration in honor of Read Across America Week. Each grade level also participated in Dr. Seuss rotations in the afternoon.
“Some of these stations included making your bookmark, redesigning a Dr. Suess book cover, guided poetry, directed self-draw of Dr. Seuss images, and a book walk,” Troast said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.