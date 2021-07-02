SPRING HILL – The Spring Hill school district recently announced that Meka Bauer will be the principal of Timber Sage Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year.
Bauer lives in Louisburg with her husband, Aaron, and two daughters, Brynley and Lauren. She has served as the Spring Hill Middle School (SHMS) instructional coach for the past two school years, according to a news release.
Before she joined the USD 230 team, Bauer was a fourth-grade teacher, team leader, gifted facilitator, and elementary school administrator in Lincoln, Neb. Additionally, she was a teacher and curriculum coordinator in Missouri, according to the release.
“I am excited and honored to be given the opportunity to join the Timber Sage Elementary School team,” Bauer said.
Michelle Hackney, director of human resources, said Bauer is the perfect fit for the leadership position.
“We are thrilled to have such a passionate and dedicated employee step into this role for our district,” Hackney said. “Mrs. Bauer will continue to be an asset for our students, staff, and families at Timber Sage Elementary School.”
