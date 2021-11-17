PAOLA — If there’s one thing Ashley Blackman has learned during her five years of teaching experience it’s being able to adapt and appeal to different learning styles, while also creating relationships with students.
Blackman has transitioned from being a classroom teacher to a computer aide to teaching in a classroom again but during a pandemic to now teaching at two different school buildings.
Blackman teaches second-grade science/social studies at Cottonwood Elementary and third-grade science at Sunflower Elementary, and she said she loves coming up with interesting lessons.
“This is definitely me dream job,” Blackman said.
Although she has always loved science, she didn’t always know she was going to be a teacher.
“As a kid I wanted to go into aviation,” said Blackman, who admitted she sometimes struggled as a student.
She now uses that experience to connect with students in her classroom who may be struggling, and her peers have taken notice of her efforts. Blackman recently was nominated by her colleagues to be USD 368’s Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Blackman was definitely surprised in October during the district’s homecoming pep rally at Panther Stadium when it was announced that she had won the award.
It wasn’t a surprise to her colleagues, though, who have watched Blackman use interactive games and skits in her classroom to creatively teach lessons. Examples include a Hula Hoop version of rock, paper, scissors to teach the three phases of a plant; acting out a skit to learn about clouds; or performing a rap about landforms.
Blackman also has a unique strategy at the beginning of her classes, when she and her students do yoga for three minutes to relax and get focused. Blackman said she can typically assess during that time how well the students are going to be able to practice self control during the class.
Even though Blackman didn’t always know she wanted to be a teacher, she does remember some influential moments in the classroom when she was younger. She was originally from Louisburg, and she will always remember her fourth-grade teacher and how caring she was.
“I don’t remember a lot of lessons, but I remember how she made me feel,” Blackman said.
She later went to school in Paola, and she served as a Youth Friend in Kristie Heger’s classroom at Cottonwood Elementary.
Blackman said she already felt like she won a big prize when her in-laws announced her honor in front of the whole family during a recent early Thanksgiving gathering.
“It was very heartwarming to see how proud my family was of me, and it was an eye-opener into my strengths as a teacher,” she said.
