PAOLA — The city of Paola and USD 368 have appointed their representatives to the new joint recreation commission board.
The five-member recreation commission board will feature two members who live within the Paola school district boundaries and are appointed by the Paola school board; and two members who live within the Paola city limits and are appointed by the Paola City Council. The fifth member is an at-large position who will be chosen by the four appointed board members.
Paola school board members, during their Jan. 10 meeting, appointed Scott Golubski to the recreation commission board serving a four-year term. They also appointed Justin Smail to the recreation commission board serving a one-year term. Both men have been heavily involved with Paola Youth Sports.
The school district received four total applicants for the recreation commission board, and school board members interviewed the three who were present at the meeting. Golubski is also a school board member, but he did not vote for himself or any other candidate.
Paola City Council members, during their Jan. 11 meeting, appointed Aaron Nickelson to the recreation commission board serving a two-year term. They also appointed Tate Shumard to the recreation commission board serving a three-year term.
The city received 10 applicants and some were interviewed in person during the Jan. 11 council meeting, while others submitted responses to the questions.
The possibility of a recreation commission in Paola has been talked about for years, but that talk became reality in 2021 thanks to voters who narrowly approved its creation during the Nov. 2 general election.
The recreation commission is a joint venture between the city of Paola and Paola USD 368. Voters agreed to establish a one-mill levy using the school district’s tax base. Organizers of the commission wanted to use the school district’s tax base because it is larger. The mill will generate about $180,000 per year, officials estimate.
Although the recreation commission ballot question passed, the entity still won’t be able to levy the tax until July 1, 2022, when it is added to the school district’s budget, and the commission won’t see tax revenue until January 2023.
Officials said a recreation director will eventually be hired to conduct daily operations and administer programming.
