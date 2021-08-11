Erik P. Brakner, a 2020 Paola High School graduate, completed Basic Military Training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, on July 29.
He is currently at the Air Force technical school in Pensacola, Fla., studying aircraft structural maintenance.
Erik is the son of Glen and Joan Brakner of Paola.
