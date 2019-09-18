PAOLA — The Paola American Legion Post 156 will be sponsoring a benefit breakfast for the Paola FFA Alumni Chapter on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The event will take place from 6 to 10 a.m. at the Legion, located at 5 Delaware St., in Paola.
The menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs and coffee. A free will donation will be collected, with all proceeds going to the Paola FFA Alumni Scholarship Fund.
Over the past 10 years, the FFA Alumni has given scholarships to graduating seniors, Miami County Fair participants, national team members, state officer trips and individual SAE participants at the local, state and national level, totaling over $19,000, according to a news release.
Past scholarship winners have gone on to successful careers, ranging from business owners, teachers and veterinarians to employees of Fortune 500 companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.