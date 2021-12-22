BROADMOOR ELEMENTARY
MRS. SMOTHERMAN’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a day that you celebrate with your family and open presents with your family and friends. Andy my family has a gingerbread contest every year my dad and my sister work together but me and my mom don’t work together. I always win and I’m pretty proud of it.
Charlie Wiedenmann
What does Christmas mean to you?
On Christmas me and my family open presents and have a snowball fight. Then, we usually have hot chocolate. Being with my family is what Christmas mean’s to me.
Violet Dowell
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means joy to me and it mean joy because I get to spend time with family and friends.
Avery Hammar
What does Christmas mean to you?
I love Christmas because you get to spend time with your family, and you get presents and it’s snowing so you can make snow-man. It’s when Jesus was born so thats why I love Christmas.
James Pruitt
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me, Christmas is about family and remembering the birth of Jesus Christ. It’s about giving love, not presents. They are fun but they aren’t the most important part. Christmas means love.
Olivia Vickrey
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means that Jesus birthday. It means that our families. And it means presents.
Ben Oppenheimer
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means: Me and my family watch a movie. Then we feast and then we open our stockings. Then we eat candy then we open presents and play with the toys and then we watch movies for the rest of the evening. I travel to Oklahoma to have Christmas with my mom and brothers.
Landon Frieouf
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means food, family, gifs and Christ.
Brendan Pranschke
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me. I get to open presents and decorate. But I like Christmas because I get to see family and friends and celebrate Jesus. And I love giving and receiving presents and even decorating our Christmas tree.
Maggie Martin
What does Christmas mean to you?
To celebrate the birth of Christ. To spend time with my family.
Emmalee Williamson
What does Christmas mean to you?
That I get to go and see my family. I love Christmas
Laylah Gorley
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means friends and family come over to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
Cooper Weisenborn
What does Christmas mean to you?
My family put the train under the tree and my family goes to grandma house. We eat pie and open presents and watch movies and drink hot chocolate.
Oliver Null
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me when we go open presents of mine, my grandma and my grandpas house. I love Christmas so much!
Emerson Law
What does Christmas mean to you?
Well when I hear Christmas I think of toys. I also think of family. Seeing my family is the best even though they can be a little rough around the edges. I still love them very much.
Brody Delmez
What does Christmas mean to you?
Opening presents, going outside, and making snowmans and igloos. Drinking hot chocolate, an going to my grandma and grampas house on Christmas.
Hollace Strumberger
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me that I get to spend time with my family and friends. Christmas also means that we celebrate the birth of Jesus. Christmas is not all about the presents but I guess that it is kinda a part of Christmas.
Emersyn Harris
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me that you should spend time with your family and have fun opening presents with family. It also means that Jesus has his Birthday on Christmas too. Jesus means a lot to us. My brother, and my sister and I say thank you Santa and thank you Jesus.
Emma Robertson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Cristmas means a lot to my family. Because we see my grand parents in Peuerto Rico for the first time. Before Cristmas we watch Jesus. We have to fly a lot to go to Puerto Rico. And so my mom, dad, sisters, brother and me are all going to Puerto Rico.
Adly Melton
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means getting together with family. I love Christmas because, we talk about the birth of Jesus. We put up an activity scene with an angle and baby Jesus. We open presents and every other year we go to Maryland and celebrate Christmas with my great grandma and great grandpa.
Marideth Gast
What does Christmas mean to you?
I really like wrapping gifts because they are made out of paper. I also like Christmas gummies to share with my family. I love playing with toys with my family. I like eating food with my family. Spending time with my family is my favorite. I also want to go to Paris with my family.
Bentley
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is really fun because I have four Christmas and it is really fun because I get a lot of presents. On Christmas day we all wear pj’s. At my grandma’s house. We pass out presents than we all listen to a book and it is about Jesus. Than we eat cookies and cake and ice cream. It is really good. Than we all take pictures and all the adult’s are taking all the kid’s go down stairs and play and laugh.
Cheyenne Seely
MRS. STIDHAM’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot of different things to everyone. But to me, Christmas means family and fun memories. One of my favorite things is the yumy food mmmm... Makes everyone’s mouth water does’nt it? I love to just look outside at the beutiful winter wonder land. But at the same time I get to sit by a warm fire. It’s nice to watch everyone open their presents. I just like to see what my family got. What does Christmas mean to you?
Jaxon Bacon
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas is the day we celebrate the birth of the Lord. It is not just about presents. It is really about how we can get together as friends, family, or anyone really to honor the Lord. Some people celebrate in different uniq ways. Just because people do that doesn’t mean they are bad people. Christmas is to celebrate and honor the Lord
Finn Viterna
What does Christmas mean to you?
I love the food the places a lot of my family goes. I love my Dads chicken wigs and my Moms inchlats. And I like my cousin Blakes rides. I love the Chifes games. I love running around my house on Christmas morning. I love playing football with my brother and my Dad. I love the fun road trips. I love setting up the tree with my family. I was uspechlly love the snow ball fights. What is our favorite holiday?
Rockwell Swartz
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a fun month to me. I love to have Christmas with my freinds. And we celebrate Christmas with my family. They come to the garage and have sleep overs with my cousins. We eat pizza and play with the s wicth. And then we make art. We like to sing Christmas songs.
Brylei
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is about spending time with your family and freinds. I like sitting by the fire place drinking hot choclit. The best part about Christmas is the food. My second favorite thang abot Christmas is opening presents. I like decerating a Christmas tree.
Masen Tinder
What does Christmas mean to you?
I will go to church on Christmas eve and go play with my friends and laren about god next. I will go to my aunts house and eat with my family next. I will go home and go to sleep and then next I will wack up on Christmas and open presints next. I will eat breakfast with my Mom, Dad, brother and my sister next. I will have family over for the rest of the day.
Landesh Parkhill
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to see my aunts and cousins and to get gifts. I like to bake a cake and cookes for Christmas. I like this game called santa traker. It has games, songs, stores and tells you ware santa is in the world. I always like to dance and sing to Christmas songs. One of my favorit activities is to go sleding with my brother. And for when we can’t go outside I like to play video games with my brother. So in all that is what I like about Christmas.
Addison O’Brien
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is about family, giving others presents, spending time with friends and family, baking cookies, going to church, cutting down a Christmas tree, seeing relatives. Christmas means a lot to me. It is my favorite holiday mostly because it is celebrateing Jesus birthday. Every Christmas my family sends money to the poor. What is your favorite holiday? Why is it your favorite?
Lainie Schultz
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas is well its a time for joy and a time for hope and celebration its not about toy’s under the Christmas tree, but I thank that’s why most kids like Christmas so much but that’s just my opinion. For me Christmas is about family not the food or presents, but a time to be joyful spending as much time as I can with my family, Christmas mean’s not to be gready but to share and give. Spending time with family is what Christmas means to me.
Tessa O’Connor
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is spending time with my family. Also having snow to play in and make snow angles and going sleding and I love getting presents and then having a lot of fun. I also like watching Christmas movies with my family. I also like singing to Christmas music all day. My favorite part is spending the day with my family and getting presents. It is so much fun! So that is what Christmas means to me.
Waylon Ndoye
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means, that baby Jesus was born on that night! God sent his one and only son to forgive all sins. It also reminds me that the real gift is being with family. This year my family is going to hopfully stay a couple nights. It means even if the gifts are cool, family is cooler.
Samantha Mills
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas is about alot of things. One of my favorite things about Christmas is waking up early to look at all of the presents. My mom allways tells me not to open presents until eight but I can usualy fix that to seven. Once Ive opened one or two presents with my mom and grandpa my favorite part happens I wake Clare up she’s my aunt she lives in a different time zone and would get up at noon if it weren’t for me. What does Christmas mean to you?
Evelyn Benson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is about faimly. My faimly goes to my grandmas and makes biscuts and gravy and sometimes pankes. While we do that we have a fire. We all have matching flanle PJ’s. Then we open stockings. Then I go to my dads house and open stuff. Then we go to my grate grandmas house. The whole faimly comes. My brother and I go down stairs and run on the tredmill. Then we eat lunch witch is BOMB by the way. Then we open presents. Then we hang out. We usaly play. Ill take 100 pics lol. Then we go back to my moms and Ill hang out with her and watch a movie. We will show each other what we got! Then we will make brownies and watch her baby brother. We usaly jump on her trampoline.
Havynn Johnson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas mean’s a lot of family. I love to see my family a lot. I want to spend time with my family so when their out of town I’m ok. I love to spend time doing stuff like go on vacation, and play with them and stuff like that. I love to go watch the KU game’s! I love to see my friends on Christmas!
Allie Macoubrie
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is about family and thankful and peacful. You can thank the lord and his son named Jesus. Christmas is just to have fun with your grandparents and brother and mom and dad and go outside and play in the snow. When you get cold then go inside and drink hot chocolate and when you warm up then go back outside and play in the snow. When you get cold then go inside and drink hot chocolate and when you warm up then go back outside. Then I go to bed then I wake up and I go downstairs and see how many gifts did I get. Then I will go wake up my little brother and then my mom and dad telling them to get up and let’s go open all the gifts. Then we will eat breakfast and then we will go to my grandparent’s and open all the gifts.
Elaina Goodall
What does Christmas mean to you?
Now, what Christmas means to me is a time where friends and family come to celebrate. A time of peace and happiness. I mean, I do like presents but not even close to how much I love family. We getto see relatives that we don’t get to see very much, and eat the food that we don’t get to eat very often. It also means to be thankful. Thankful for all you have. Thankful for your life. Thankful for your family. Thankful that you can even have Christmas. You should also celebrate the spirit of Christmas. What is your favorite thing about Christmas?
Thomas Minster
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means you spend time with your family. Then drink eggnog and play games and do cool stuff like make snowmen. Then play with your cousins. Then make cards for your family. Then sing songs with your family and play tag.
Dylan Ballou
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is seeing family, eating good food and opening presents. I like sleding, and iceskating, and trying to break ice with rocks. I like to hang lights and set up the Christmas tree. I like to play in the snow, and make snow angels, make a snowman, and throw snowballs. I like to go fishing and go to my cousins house and play. I like to sit outside and look for shooting stars and I would like to try to snowboard or ski.
John
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas is Jesus birthday. It is a time to come together and pray. On Christmas day mama makes a special breakfast for us all. Then we open presentes and thank everyone for them. Christmas means Christmas because it is the lords birthday. The me Maggie and Eliott go play in the snow. That’s why I like Christmas.
Charlotte Johnson
MRS. FINLEY’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means alot. My family has alot of fun. My friends and I are doing a Secret Santa and it’s going to be fun. I get double presents because my parents are divorced. I love Christmas!
Parker Belser
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means to see my family and give and make my family happy, and to have fun. It means to thank Jesus for my family.
MJ Bilyeu
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me because we get to make cookies and drink pepermint hot cocoa and sometimes make Santa cookies to! Christmas is not all about presents, it’s about friends and family. Sometimes I try to find Bernard who is our elf on the shelf. We play games too. Last time I made a card cause my card said make some one you love a card. My brothers card said make someone who loves reading a bookmark and that was me. That is why Christmas means a lot to me.
Macey Bishop
What does Christmas mean to you?
This is what Christmas means to me. It means shopping for gifts, secret santa, celebrating Jesus’s birthday, friends and family, sledding, carols, hot choclate, movies, and saying bye to my elf shoopy.
Avery Buset
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me is fun, coming together and celbrating! My favorite part is decorating, and the excitement when opening presents. It also means the wonderful food! Like hot chocolat and peppermint candy canes.
Tegan Caldwell
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means that the holiday that you love, and the people that you love you, too. And suport Jesus who made you, and that he was born.
Chanlee
What does Christmas mean to you?
When I thank about Christmas I think about trees, lights, snow, caring, family, kindness, decorations, and the best time of the year. What Christmas mean’s to me is showing kindness; it brings you together and spreads kindness, and makes you happy.
Colin Copeland
What does Christmas mean to you?
When I think of Christmas I think about running around Grandma’s house opening presents. Christmas is my favorite holiday because the first five letters of Christmas are my dad’s name. Another reason is presents. Another reason is I get to go to Grandma’s house. The last reason is decorations.
Joshua Gibson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to celebrate Jesus’s birthday, the presents, the Christmas carols, mostly the friends and family and to give presents to the children when they cant afford anything.
Brogan
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means celebrating Jesus and seeing family. I love giving the gifts. It makes me happy to watch people open the gifts I gave them. I feel like I made their day. And thats what Christmas means to me!
JoJo
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me because I get a lot of presents and it fills the whole entire living room! And that’s what Christmas means to me!
Alexander Henderson
What does Christmas mean to you?
When I think of Christmas I think of family, friends, and hot chocolate. My family puts up a tree and then decorates it. Then we go to church.
Addie
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is spending time with my family and celebrating the birth of Jesus. Two other things is the Christmas lights on houses and the gifts I rip open Christmas day.
Holden Maggio
What does Christmas mean to you?
When I think of Christmas I think of lights and stars and Christmas means family celebrating and chocolate.
Cooper McDaniel
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means that we celebrate when Jesus was born on Christmas Day. That is why I love Christmas!
Ollie Phillips
What does Christmas mean to you?
When I think of Christmas I think of family, friends, parties, presents, snow, Jesus because Christmas is his birthday and I think of Home Alone and Christmas means family and friends.
Miles Rice
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means family and friends! I love decorating the Christmas tree. When I think about Christmas I think about Santa bringing presents. I love going to play in the snow! It is so fun! My sisters and I once made a snowman. After we had hot chocolate and made sugar cookies. In the winter we always watch Elf the movie. We also watch Polar Express. My favorite thing about Christmas is the raindeer.
Raelyn Roche
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means having fun in my pajamas. I love Christmas because you can relax in pajamas and after opening presents I can play toys and listen to Christmas music. Christmas is also great because you get to spend time with family and thank the lord. Those are the reasons I love Christmas and what Christmas means to me.
Melissa Rose
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means happiness, joyful, and being together. That’s what Christmas means to me.
Carter Ross
What does Christmas mean to you?
When I think of Christmas I think of PJs, family pictures, decorating, giving chocolate to my elf on the shelf, getting presents, going to my cousins house, family, getting candy, and seeing who got who in Secret Santa.
Violet
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means happiness to me. My family always goes to church on Christmas Day. My mom and I get our Christmas trees up at the start of November, and I don’t know what our neighbors think because we also put our Christmas lights up then. Two years ago my great grandpa passed away, and I remember our first Christmas without him. My favorite part of Christmas is my family getting together. Nobody hass missed Christmas for all I know. I have a 7 or 6 month old baby cousin, Emma, and her older brother who is going to turn three November 22. I always have fun playing with them. I also like to hang out with my other cousins and step-cousins, Garritt, Braydon and Eastin. Christmas is my favorite holiday out of the year.
Ava Wilcox
MRS. ELLIOTT’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means getting together to see my cousins and family. I enjoy getting presents and seeing my entire family. I also enjoy Christmas because I get lots of presents. The reason I get lots of presents is because I celebrate 3 times Christmas eve, Christmas day, and the 27th. There is one problem with it being on a Saturday is that I have to go to church 3 times. Christmas eve, Christmas day and Sunday. But it is not fun going to church 3 times. Me, my brother and my sister have two cousins younger than us and 9 older than us.
Gavin Moreau
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me because my sisters only come once a year. Sometimes not even once. I also like Christmas because you get to give people stuff. I like Christmas because I can make gifts to give people I also like Christmas because I get stuff too! The final of many things and what means the most to me is that come to my house. They come to my house to celebrate and have lots of fun! That’s what Christmas means to me.
Victor Williams
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas is a time to please everyone and god. It’s not just about presents it’s about loving. I love Christmas because putting up decorations is fun too. Christmas is also a time to celebrate Jesus. Christmas is beautiful in many ways and thats why I love it.
Levi Clover
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is family because we spend time talking at breakfast about exited we are to open presents. Why fun is what Christmas means to me is because we have fun laughing while opening presents. Why love is what Christmas means to me because right as we open our presents that we need we look at the person and say “thank you” and then say, “I love you.” That’s why love is on my what does Christmas mean to me list. Why surprises is on my what does Christmas mean to me list is because when we open our presents we are surprised with what we get.
Macie Vohs
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas mean a lot to me because all my family is with me. I like the gifts and I love to pass time with my family. I also like the meal we have on Christmas. I love my family and my family loves me.
Josue Torres
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me, here is why. On Christmas my mom’s side of the family gets together and passes out gifts. For me, when I think about Christmas it means giving more than presents. Christmas means celebrating a special day giving joy. Christmas means alot to me now you know why.
Edith Law
What does Christmas mean to you?
These are some of the reasons Christmas is special to me. The first reason Christmas is special to me is I get to go to my cousin’s house. The second reason Christmas is special to me is because it is they day Jesus was born. The last reason Christmas is special is Santa comes to everyone’s house. Those are some of the reasons Christmas is special to me.
Mason Hull
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means getting to see my grandparents. I get to give my family gift and they get to give me their gifts. I also get to eat my grandma’s delicious food. Christmas is my favorite time of the year.
Lia Deden
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means family to me, snowflake, snow, lights, Christmas trees. The reason why Christmas means family, because my family visits me every Christmas, and why Christmas means snowflake is that snowflake is my elf. The reason snow means Christmas is that it snows on Christmas. Light also means Christmas. I have all over my house. The Christmas tree is like screaming Christmas at me because you put lights and ornaments on the tree.
Anora Surratt
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is the most important holiday in my religion a.k.a. Christian. Everybody who celebrates Christmas has or has had an elf. My elfs name is Dug. He always comes the day after Thanksgiving. Of course, the one and only … SANTA! He delivers some of the presents. I forgot to mention an elf’s duty I to make sure I’m good. But if I’m bad, I get coal.
Matthew Seiter
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is giving to others and family. It is also fun to receive gifts! I don’t know about the Santa and the reindeer things but we still put out cookies and milk.
Kyle Courtney
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means family and friends. Christmas means food and presents and being together. I think Christmas means joy and love and giving to others. Christmas also means being able to see the look on others faces when they receive a gift. Christmas means a lot to me.
Valynn Felix
What does Christmas mean to you?
I love spending time with family and friends during Christmas break. Christmas you can make new memories or remember them. I like traditions like having a big Christmas dinner. When I think of Christmas I think of decorating it just brings the spirit.
Brielle Lierz
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me is to give, see loved ones, and to remember what Christmas is really about Jesus. Seeing love done is important to me because I hardly see them. Giving is good because it brings happiness. And Christmas is all about Jesus and we celebrate by having Christmas. But you can also pick from the angel tree for the giving. And I love to see my family around the holidays. But after all Christmas is my favorite holiday. Happy Holidays!
Isabell Youngworth
What does Christmas mean to you?
When I think of Christmas I think of gifts under the Christmas tree. I also think of homeless people and other people to help them out. Then I think about reindeer. The last thing I think about is Santa. Those are some of the things I think about at Christmas time.
Aiden Scott
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas mean to me the chance to give or the jolly time with all the decorating and the green, red. I love the snow or to build snowmen. Even the Christmas movies and making cookies and the gingerbread houses. The time spent with loved ones, decorating the Christmas tree. This is why I love Christmas so much.
Adylinn Glasscock
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me because I get to hang out with my family, friends and celebrate God’s birth day. We also get to open gifts and we can spread joy and give people gifts. My brother, mom, step dad and I all get to go to my grandpa and grandma’s house and celebrate with all of my family and come together as a family.
Gage Alspach
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me celebrating, joy, cookies and decorating. Christmas means celebrating because its my favorite holiday. Christmas means joy because santa clause gives toys to children. Christmas means cookies because it’s the best time to make cookies. Christmas means decorating because Christmas is beautiful. That is what Christmas means to me and why.
Owen Grillot
What does Christmas mean to you?
I like all of the gifts. I like Santa Claus, family, pets, love, hugs, happiness, seeing other people smiles, fun seeing other people having fun opening gifts. People can see other people smile on video at Christmas.
Paola Rios-Martinez
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me to get with my family and spend time with me. We also get to celebrate someone’s birthday his name is God. Don’t get me wrong I love the presents and the cookies. But I really don’t need all the presents or the candy, all AI need is my family and joyful smiles. Thats why I’m thankful for God and my family. Thats why I love Christmas
Garrett Vohs
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me that I can get to gether with my family and friends. I get to see my cousins to. Me and my family get talk about God. I get to go to my grandmas and grandpa house and open presents. Me and my mom, dad and Tyler look at pictures on the t.v. On about Deceber 17 we hang ornaments and the Christmas tree. Last, we watch a movie and have eggnog.
Dakota Harris
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas mean we get to see family that we don’t get to see a lot. Christmas is the day that Jesus was born. We get to eat turkey.
Emmah Ogden
MRS. NORBERG’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me to spend time with the people you love and cherish. It also means time of joy to me. Presents could be a part of it to me. And having fun.
Lexi Picek
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is when Jesus is born. We celebrate Christmas because it’s very important. Our savor Jesus Christ is born on Christmas. To show him we love him we celebrate Christmas. We celebrate Christmas with lights, jingle bells, cookies, milk, Christmas tree, and presents. By doing that we show Jesus we love him. That’s why we celebrate Christmas.
Jeusey Mallett
What does Christmas mean to you?
What is the meaning of Christmas? The meaning of Christmas to me is Joy, happyiness and being thankful for all we have and get. Last but not least is making memories!
Landon Baer
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is spending time with family and frends. It also mean celebrating Jesus birthday.
Kinsley Berg
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me because it is the birthday of Jesus. Jesus died on the cross to forgive our sins. Christmas really is his birthday.
Elyse Bovaird
What does Christmas mean to you?
I think Christmas is about celebrating Jesus and his birth. Also family, games, presents and happiness. And that is what Christmas means to me!!
Maylin Burgess
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is family comes over and celebrates the tradition of when Jesus was born on that day. When Santa Clause comes down the chimney and gives us presents underneath the Christmas tree on Christmas Eve night. We have fun and open the presents that Santa Clause has gave to us, and we spend all that time together on Christmas. And that’s what I think Christmas is about.
Seth Cotter
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me is the time when children are playing around in the snow and we enjoy time with our family. We honor the Christ and drink hot cocoa with our family. We pray for past loved ones.
Paige Jewett
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means being kind to one another, being together with family, and celebrating Jesus and how he came on Christmas day.
Analeigh Lane
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me because Christmas is a happy time of the year. Some people celebrate Jesus’s birth and all the happiness he brought in to the world. People love the gifts Santa Claus brings them. The snow on Christmas Day is the most whitest, brightest and magical. Some people celebrate Hanukkah and get gifts for eight days. There are other cultures that celebrate other things, but there are a lot, so here are just two others: Kwannza and Diwali.
Raylan Lane
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me is to have fun, joy and toys. You get to play Roud, hang out with your family. To celebrate Jesus too on his brathday. Finally to enjoy things you get from Christmas in all kinds of ways.
Barak Mola
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is about being happy, spending time with family, opening gifts and to celebrate Jeus’s birth.
Vincent O’Keefe
What does Christmas mean to you?
A lot of stuff and I will tell you one. I love to see my family.
Henry Phillips
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me is family, fun and toys.
Jace Ray
What does Christmas mean to you?
It is about family and about giving to others.
Braun Roberts
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means joy and love to me presents also mean a lot to me even if I get one small one.
Harper Stevens
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me is all about Jesus.
Braddock Tharp
What does Christmas mean to you?
Being with my family and doing my traditions with my family. Loving and caring about others. Doing what you need and want. Having freedom being thankful, and being your self. It is important to be true to your self. That is what it means to me.
Etta Wiese
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me it means celebrating Jesus birthday and giving. It also means speeding time with the ones you love.
Cy Seuferling
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me it is about spending time with my family and giving gifts to people that I love. It is about celebrating with my loved ones.
Avery Land
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is Jesuses birthday. I celebrate by giving my family presents.
Jacob Rangel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.