BROADMOOR ELEMENTARY
MRS. FINLEY’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means to me giving, spending time with family, presents, celebrating, and playing with the stuff I got.
Miles Adams
What does Christmas mean to you? Getting all these cool presents an we go to church to celebrate God. Then we open presents then we spend time as a family.
Connor Baalmann
What does Christmas mean to you? I like Christmas because that is when Santa Claus comes. And that is when my birthday comes. And that is why we celebrate Christmas December 25, 2020 is the day we celebrate Jesus’s birth.
Audrey Bielak
What does Christmas mean to you? Okay. I love Christmas! All the lights, smiles, and family. Every year I read the Bible story with my family. I enjoy awesome cookies that my grandmother makes, too! I help my grandfather put up the lights on the house. One of my favorites is presents. I love presents!! But, my one and all thing I love most is my family!! I would never spend Christmas without them! So, I guess to me Christmas means Jesus, joy, and family!!!
Lily Cain
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means a lot to me. First of all, Jesus was born on Christmas day. The presents are so much fun to open. And Santa Claus, he is the best! I love to celebrate Christmas. Christmas means family, movies, hot chocolate, and my favorite is snow. Bye. Christmas and a happy new year!
Carolina Cole
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means to me … Christmas! My dad’s birthday is December 20th and just a few days later Santa comes. I’m usually the first one to wake up. My elf on the shelf comes after thanksgiving; he surprises us! One time he brought us small statues of Santa and a turtle. Another time we made him pancakes. And he actually ate them surprisingly. I didn’t think he was going to eat them but when I got home from school he had taken bites out of them! I think he was thinking, “Santa doesn’t feed me this well!”
Adam Cunningham
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means to me getting together and playing games and activities. But the best part is getting to see my siblings Jake, Allie and Vinny. I also like opening presants, but it’s not the best thing. But nothing beats raceing my little brother Vinny on my sled. I play catch with my oldest brother Jake. Then I take a nap with Allie. After that it’s time to eat and my dad’s cooking is the best. All in all, Christmas is the best!!!
Grady Eagan
What does Christmas mean to you? To me, Christmas means to be nice and joyful. It means to have a good time with your family, and to bake cookies for family and friends you can help decorate with the family and go to the mall to have fun. To me, you’re supposed to be joyful!
Kendalynn Garrett
What does Christmas mean to you? To me Christmas is an awesome holiday. Most people think it’s all about presents, but I know it’s not. I truly think of family when I think of Christmas. Christmas is exciting to me and there’s many ways to celebrate it.
Caitlin George
What does Christmas mean to you? Personally for me, I love Christmas so much. It is my favorite holiday. My favorite thing about it is my Elf on the Shelf comes and surprises us. I love it. We also get to go to my Mimi’s house and bake cookies every year it is so much fun. But what Christmas really means to me, well, it means “love” because everyone gets together and eats, plays, and has so much fun. We love to celebrate. We always go to my Mimi’s house and all of our family, friends, aunts, uncles, cousins, family. It is so fun. We always have mashed patatoes, green beans, rolls, pizza, turkey, ham, and all sorts of stuff. I just love Christmas!
Aubry Goodman
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means the celebration of Jesus. He was born on Christmas and the Bible told us when it was dark, a lovely dark night, and when we found out we celebrated Christmas. In 2004 Christmas was the best, it was snowing all the time and school was out and there were a lot of nativity sets of Jesus. There were a bunch of Christmas movies. So what does Christmas mean to me? The celebration of Jesus.
Matthew Lien
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas is a good time to spend with your family and friends. You get toys, phones, computers and presents. What does Christmas mean to you? I love to celebrate Christmas with my family and friends. My family comes and spends the night. Does your family come and spend the night? Christmas is the best ever! It’s Jesus’s birth day.
Aiden Kircher
What does Christmas mean to you? I think Christmas is not all about the gifts you get. What Christmas is to me is that you get to celebrate all the stuff you have. It’s a time to celebrate yourself. Don’t let anybody change the way you are, just be yourself. Christmas is about being with the people you love. I think you have to just be happy on Christmas. Hope you have a good Christmas.
Ethan K.
What does Christmas mean to you? To me Christmas means having friends and family over to celebrate with us. Having them over fills me up with happiness. I always wake up before anyone else does. Every year we put up Christmas lights on the house. This year my dad is making cool decorations. They will go in the yard. Christmas is my favorite holiday. When we all are awake we go open presents. To me and my sister, that’s the best part. When we are all done opening presents, we go to my grandma’s house, and hang out there. Christmas is a holiday when my family and friends come together and have fun together. Christmas is the best holiday of the year! That’s what Christmas means to me.
Kennedy Magner
What does Christmas mean to you? It means joy and happiness to me because I always see my family and my friends happy and full of joy. I love Christmas and no one can change it. It’s like joy and happiness day, and when you see family and have fun with them. It’s like you make your family happy while they make you happy!
Raineh Marshall
What does Christmas mean to you? This is what my family does for Christmas. First, in the morning, we have eggs, toast, and kielbasa. Then we do chores. After that we get the stuff out of our stockings. Finally we open the gifts in order from youngest to oldest and play with them.
August Meyer
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas is fun because we get to decorate our house and make cookies. We leave cookies and milk out for Santa on Christmas eve. We also get to see my Grandma Kizer on Christmas day. Christmas is exciting because Santa leaves me presents on Christmas morning. I love Christmas!
Amelia Miller
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means to me to have fun, and to spend time with family and friends. Almost every year my family will put up lights and a Christmas tree. Every year on Christmas my family aunt’s house to eat. Then, everyone will go to the tree and pray then, sort the presents. But its not all about the presents its about spending time with family and friends. Last year my sister wanted a lot bug got a Barbie. She got steamed up. So now I told her it’s not about the presents, and hopefully she does not get steamed up this year. Mostly my family eats mashed potatoes and corn. That’s what Christmas means to me.
Ethan Milligan
What does Christmas mean to you? It means a lot to me because my family buys me things and I’m really thankful for my family to celebrate Christmas and that they spend money on me. It makes me feel special and loved.
Annabella Nelson
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means to me that we celebrate Jesus’s birthday by going to a Christmas Eve service and spending time with family and friends. We have a dinner with my Nana, Mom, Dad, cats, Anna, Aunt and Uncle (probably going to be my uncle).
Jack Pfannenstiel
What does Christmas mean to you? My family always goes to a Christmas tree farm and my dad cuts down the tree. And when we decorate the tree we turn on Christmas music. Then, we have snowball fights and build a snowman. And finally, it’s Christmas! My brother and I always wait on the stairs on Christmas and we look in our stockings and then open presents! I love celebrating with my family! Merry Christmas!
Paxton Powers
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means a time when you have a day for you and your family and friends. And Christmas is about when Jesus was born in the manger on December 25th and that’s why we celebrate Christmas. And if Jesus was never born then he would’ve never died on the cross and we would not be living.
Zoe Sheafer
What does Christmas mean to you? It means spreading cheer, spending time with family, binge watching Christmas movies, laughing and playing, giving respect, opening presents, crafts, the food, road trips to family, sitting by the fire celebrating, playing in snow, staying together, decorations. That’s what Christmas means to me.
Gunner Walker
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas is about spending time with your family and having a good time and being grateful. And some more things are Santa Claus, making cookies and don’t forget about ginger bread. I love making out of ginger bread like ginger bread people and houses. And I would never forget about Rudolph and his friends! And I always have to decorate! Don’t forget about presents.
Maggie York
MRS. HESTON’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you? Family, friends, mom and dad. All together makes me feal good happy and joyful. Happy Christmas.
Tucker A.
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas is very important to me like most other people. Those most folks think that Christmas is about giving, it’s actually about how it was created. It was made when Jesus was born, wich was in a barn. That’s all from me, bye!
Ellie Hartman
What does Christmas mean to you? It means getting together with friends and family. Eating a Christmas dinner and having a good time.
Liberty Cunningham
What does Christmas mean to you? It means famiy and friends. And having a great time! We allways watch the “Grinch” and “Elf”. You can’t forget “Gremlins” or “Home Alown”. We have a really cool tradishen. We hang our Christmas tree upside down from the sealing. It looks so cool!!! I allways have egg not. Yum! And I allways get to open a present on Christmas eav. Last year I got nerf gun bullets. I knew right away I was getting a nerf gun for Christmas! That is what Christmas means to me.
Emily M.
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means to me spending time with family, being thankful, not being greedy, and being thankful to have a home, clothes, food, and a family who cares about me. And that’s what Christmas means to me.
Kailyn Vincent
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas is a time to give and have fun! Not to be a spoiled brat.
Levi Siebert
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas to me means joy and happiness cause it is a happy time of the year and I love spending time with my family. Also I love the snow and decorating the Christmas tree. And love watching Christmas movies like the grinch, the polar express and the Christmas story.
Jerrit Still
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas is a magical thing, Santa comes to give you presents, the kids find out they get exited. Christmas means to me cheery, happyness, respected, incretible, santa, testing, merry, amazing, superness that spells Christmas. And get together with your family. Christmas is amazing!
Kyla Mayes
What does Christmas mean to you? Jease was born he was a angle baby and santa nick brings you toys. It’s great you wake up to see gifts and see that the cookies and milk you make are gone.
Stella Mize
What does Christmas mean to you? It means a lot to me because I get to see family members that either live far off. I just don’t get to see them as much.
Malana Freels-Grove
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means to me what it means to my family. It means that the love is hear. We thank santa to help us celibrate.
Izzy Kirkaldie
What does Christmas mean to you? It means give to people you love. Be nice, cool, and loving.
Mya McKitrick
What does Christmas mean to you? It means to spend time with family.
Owen Jewett
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means to me is it is about love. It means love to me because seeing family and friends you love them so its love to me. Charity because you don’t need presints you should all ways give some thing to charity. A birthday for Jeasus you should pray happy birthday Jeasus. And last but not least deckerashions. Decerating is so much fun light tree ornaments. I love Christmas.
Taylor
What does Christmas mean to you? It mean to me joy and spending time with family.
Hunter Caldwell
What does Christmas mean to you? Family, friends, Jesus, and happiness. I love spending time with family and friends. I think Jesus is the point of Christmas. You should also be the happiest on Christmas because it’s a happy day!
Reagan Varns
What does Christmas mean to you? A time to spend with family, and if you want a sertan thing for Christmas you get a cheaper virzen of the thing you want, just be grateful you got something because some people get nothing for Christmas. Rember that you should be thankful for that you even get something.
Ava Green
What does Christmas mean to you? Spending time with love ones and others like family, grandparents, and friends. It also means having leftover turkey. Waiting for Santa to come. And sitting by the fireplace.
Grant
What does Christmas mean to you? Spending time with faimily and eating food like bug soup and prieama crakers.
Harper
What does Christmas mean to you? I think it is a gathering, playing, gaming, and giving holiday. It is a very exiting, calming, and fun holiday. It is my favorite holiday.
Sylas Weichert
MRS. LEWIS’ CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you? What Christmas means to me is a place where you get together with family and friends and have a great time and eat together and have fun.
Logan Amaya
What does Christmas mean to you? It is a season where your family members to to your house and have a good holiday.
Jackson Blaine
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means getting to spend time with my family and missing some school. Also getting presents.
Nick Campbell
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas mean you have to be good as you can and it can be toys books ipad and you can try your best to be good and if you like throw a fit and that will be bad and be a family and be good for your pearits and be thankful and you could be use for celebration.
Alpine Davis
What does Christmas mean to you? It means to me to spend time with my family. To celebrat God’s birthday. To spred the joy of holiday.
Camren Ebenstein
What does Christmas mean to you? To be happy and spend time with your family. And not all about presents. It is about giving not all about getting. Christmas is to make you happy. Christmas is not to make you mad. Presents is your gift, and that gift is for being good not just because you were good it is because you could have made someones day then they made someones day and it will go on and on.
Cohen Forrester
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas mean to me it is a joly day to help people in need and have fun. Also it means to be good and be thankfull!
Graham Kern
What does Christmas mean to you? It means spending time with your family and helping others and being nice to friends and family having fun and being thankful for everything you have.
Abigail Klotz
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means to be with my family including mom, dad, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins I haven’t seen for a long time. It sometimes means playing Wii.
Emelyn Little
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means spending time with your family and frinds. But to me it means more than geting presints and gifts it’s about celebrating Jesus’s berth. But most of all playing in the snow and having snowball fights and last of all … making snow forts. Hope u all have a grat Christmas!
Ella Longgood
What does Christmas mean to you? What Christmas means to me it is a time of celebration and to visit family.
Hailey Marsh
What does Christmas mean to you? It is to love Jesus and care for him and care for the ones we need most. It is to get together and eat the food we make and play fun games together.
Leah Rochefort
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means alot of stuff to me. Christmas to me is about coming together with people and have a joyful time. Christmas means when I wake up I wait for my family to wake up then we go down stairs and we read the Bible. Christmas is a time of joy and being nice. Christmas means having fun. Christmas is were you thank people for buying you stuff.
Kayce Roney
What does Christmas mean to you? What Christmas means to me is to be with my family and share love and memories. I love to give presents to chairty and family members. To see joy on peoples faces on Christmas day. I’m thankful for everything God has given me. I’m thankful for my family, my friends, and everything in the world. Christmas lifts my heart.
Alaina Roth
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means to me fun, joy, family, cookies, giving, and parties!
Denver Schnelle
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means being with my family, giving, giting prezints, and good food.
Lillian Stevens
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas to me means to spend time with my family, getting presents and having fun.
Kaylin Stone
What does Christmas mean to you? To me Christmas is a time for family and frindes to have a grate time. And to spred joy, cheer, and love. It is nice to get presents but it is even beter to give presents to family, frinds. I think it is a speshily nice to give Christmas presents to pepol how cant uford Christmas presents. But most of all it is about family and frinds and haveing a grat time!!! Marry Christmas.
Gwyn Story
What does Christmas mean to you? To me it means to give and to get. I usually give something homemade. If I don’t give something homemade then it’s for someone young or I baked something. I love Christmas. Don’t be bad!
Maraya Thompson
What does Christmas mean to you? It is a fun time to get together, and get to open gifts.
Jacob Weber
MRS. STIDHAM’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you? To me it means celebrating Jesus’s birth. It also means seeing my grandparents, aunts, and unculs. It means putting up decorations like lights, the Christmas tree, and stuff all around the house. It means listening to Christmas music and watching Christmas movies. And buying gifts for everyone!
Kyia Feldkamp
What does Christmas mean to you? My family and I all sit at the table and play games. Then we go sit under the tree and open each other’s gifts. After that we eat breakfast and listen to music. Then we watch a movie and eat popcorn.
Isaac Blincoe
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means spending time with my family. Celebrating Jesus’ birthday. In my family we eat a big feast. Celebrating how Jesus was born. By going to church. It means that … I hang out with my family. It means that … I help my family by puting up the Christmas tree. I usually put the star on because my siblings are to scared. My family wears the same matching pj’s every year.
Evalyn Cannon
What does Christmas mean to you? To me Christmas means celebrating Jesus’ birth and going to church. It also means spending time with family and friends. You should also be kind to others. I love baking Christmas goodies, playing in snow, watching Christmas movies, listening to Christmas music, and drinking hot chocolate. I love decorating and putting up the tree, opening presents, and reading The Night Before Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Alice Fyock
What does Christmas mean to you? It means that you get to spend time with family. Not just getting presents. It also means joy, like decorating your Christmas tree! Decorating your Christmas tree is spending time with your family and joy! After we open presents my animals and me go play in the snow and go in the tree house!
Ella Stiles
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas is like spending time with friends and family. We also play family board games and get gifts for everyone! Christmas is also kinda like a family reunion sometimes. Then at night when everyone has left we play Christmas music and play with our new things.
Aleigha Hampton
What does Christmas mean to you? My family means a lot to me and we like to play games eat and pray for Jesus on Christmas eve and on Christmas day. We open presents, we say thanks to everyone who gave us the gifts. We like to celebrat joy on Christmas we like to watch Christmas movies. My family usley lets me and my sister open one present before Christmas. We all was have my cusin come, my grandma and grampa, my ante and my uncle. I like to call my friend and we open presents on the phone on Christmas. I like to play in the snow with mu cusian, my parents and my dog.
Landon Asher
What does Christmas mean to you? What it means to me is that … That’s when Jesus was born. It means to me is that … We go to church and learn about Jesus. It means that … I hang out with my family. It means that … I help my family by putting up the Christmas tree. It means that … We celebrate Jesus’s birthday. It means that … I play with my family. It means that … My family and I listion to holiday music. It means to me is … we watch holiday shows.
Neriah Polley
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means a lot because it is fun and you get to have fun with your family. You can play games and it is also God’s birthday. Don’t forget that God is the one who protects us and makes us happy. If you have an elf on the shelf like me, they can be a bit of a disaster but they are fun. I have two called Ava and Jewel, both girls. You can play in the snow and sled. It’s fun and you can skate that’s fun too. I play with my friends and family and your elder like your grandma and grandpa. Have fun!!
Breanna Cody
What does Christmas mean to you? It means love, family and friends. Celebrating Christmas means toys and video games for children but it’s not all about toys. For most families it’s about spending time with loved ones. My brother and I love to play in the snow and have snowball fights.
Zoe Stiens
What does Christmas mean to you? What Christmas means to me is celebrating Jesus’s birth and family time. The presents mean thanks, joy and hope. Then when we all eat breakfast we make my favorite meal orange rolls. Yummy! Then we go to my aunts house to open presents. Its really fun then we decorate.
Gracelynne Schmollinger
What does Christmas mean to you? What Christmas means to me is joy, friends and family, love and kindness but Christmas is a joyful holiday. And almost everyone in the world selibrats Chrsitmas and then once you open presents then you get to spend time with your family and watch a Christmas move! Chrsitmas is so fun and every Christmas my older sister Morgon Tibbetts, and I always get night before Christmas gifts. Sometimes we get P.J.’s and slippers or we get something else but I don’t think we will get something else.
Amy Tibbetts
What does Christmas mean to you? Family and friends, hope and joy. The birth of Jesus and celebrating. Getting together and makeing stuff. And singing dancing to musik and having fun. I like playing in the snow with my siblings and friends. Playing games with my family and sibling. Opening presents with my siblings. Reading books and baking cookies.
Hunter Germer
What does Christmas mean to you? Spending time with friends and family. Celebrating the birth of Jesus. Watching home alone and a Christmas story all night with my family. Drinking a lot of hot chocolate with everyone.
Joseph Knight
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas to me means hope, joy, family, Jesuses birthday, and giving. On Christmas I always have fun. I get presents from others and know they care. Christmas is to me about having fun playing board games with my family. It is fun watching Christmas movies and eating snacks like fruits and vegtebles in dip. I get to see my aunts and uncles and cousins.
Alayna Hays
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means love joy cheer have fun with friends, family. Christmas also means to selibrate Jesses birthday. Christmas also means to play in the snow and board games and have fun. Some people selibrate honica but unforchintly I don’t. Christmas also means haveing Christmas dinner with your family.
Leah Burk
What does Christmas mean to you? To me Christmas means having fun with family. Celebrating Jesus’s birthday is also important. Caring and being kind to people is always good. Playing board games and watching movies is always fun. Having an awsome feast always makes me full and after that open presents.
Trenton
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means to me celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, friends and fammily. Christmiss does not mean gifts. Christmiss means fammily and friends, the lord, Hanica. Christmas means love, frindship and most of all fun.
Cooper Cummins
What does Christmas mean to you? Celebrating Jesies Christ and having time with your family, loving your family, having hope for your family, waking up erly in the morning, playing games with my family, having hot chocolate and watching Christmas movies with our Christmas PJ’s. My brother and I and my dog’s like to have snowball fights in our backyard. We get a lot of snow.
Ellie Day
What does Christmas mean to you? Happy, eating with family. We play games and spending time together. We play in the snow. We will watch winter movie, and we listen to Christmas songs.
Benji Perez
What does Christmas mean to you? To me Christmas means family not just presents. It’s not all about presents it means much more than that. It means love and happiness and being a family and celebrating with your family and friends and having a family to celebrat Christmas with. Because family is the most important thing that’s what Christmas as means to me.
Mya Walsh
What does Christmas mean to you? Spending time with my family. Playing card games with my family. Playing with my toys. I make cookies for Santa. Listening to Christmas music at the party.
Kellen McConnell
MS. VOHS’ CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you? Getting to stay home with my family and opening presents is what Christmas means to me. Visiting my family and opening presents is my favorite part of Christmas. We also go sledding and my dad pulls me with his truck. I also get to spend time with my uncles and play games with my family. Getting to play out side with my family. Getting to jump on my trampoline with family. Playing with my dogs. I get to spend time with my aunts. Getting to eat with my whole family.
Kyla
What does Christmas mean to you? To me, Christmas means the coming together of family. All those days leading up to Christmas create a delightful suspence, and I am sure parents love to see the excitement on their child’s faces. I love how Christmas can bring people together and make so many people happy. I really do enjoy Chrismas, and I hope it brings joy to everyone!
Veronica Campbell
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas is a very special holiday to me. To me Christmas is about giving. Christmas has alot of joy to it. Christmas décor and music makes me and other people have a good feeling. Not everyone celebrates Christmas so they have there own way to celebrate Christmas.
Jillian Halbert
What does Christmas mean to you? We open presents and go sledding. We go to my Nana and Papa’s. When I’m at my Nana and Papa’s I drive my ATV. I also jump on my trampoline. I like to go and see my family at Christmas.
Bentley
What does Christmas mean to you? To me Christmas means happiness, joy, cheer and excitment. It is the day we get rewarded for our good behavior (maybe). And it’s are Lord (God) and Jesus’s birthday. I love Christmas and it’s awsome!
Nolan Brown
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means joy and happiness all around the world to me.
Landon Worthington
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means opening presents with my family. I like getting to open them with my family. We go sledding with our neighbors and it is very fun.
Brady
What does Christmas mean to you? It means to me that everyone should be happy on Christmas. Those who are Christans can celebrate the birth of their lord.
Brock Gage
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means that it’s Jesus’s birthday and that we get to spend time with family and friends. Christmas is not all about Santa and presents it’s about giving to others and being caring and kind not selfish, thats what Christmas means to me.
Ella Davidson
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means to me that it is the best time of the year. Christmas makes me really happy because I believe in Santa. Christmas is the time of year that I really only get excited about. Christmas means a ton to me.
Mason McDowell
What does Christmas mean to you? What Christmas means to me is happiness, love, and joy.
Tatum Battle
What does Christmas mean to you? It means a lot to me. One reason is because you get stuff that you want and need. Two, because it brings the world happiness. And I’m so excited for Christmas!
Lucy Gibbons
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means love, joy, and happiness. I love Christmas because all the cards, songs, presents, of course, and lots of family time.
Rylee Alexander
What does Christmas mean to you? Jesus’s birthday and happiness.
Nick Beidelschies
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas is a time that is cold, snow, and fun. I love Christmas because it is Jesus’ birthday and Jesus died for us. Christmas is not about presents and gifts it is about love and thanking Jesus for what he did.
Saylor
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas is like that little song in your head that you can’t get out of you. Christmas to me is an amazing moment because you can hang out with your family. You can also give to the poor and the homeless which feels amazing and awesome inside. It also gives you a happy, little, joyful, thoughtful through the holiday. And that is what I think Christmas is all about.
Maddox McGhee
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas to me means happiness, love and kindness for me it’s not all about the presents it’s about spending time with my family and being happy we have toys and some kids don’t even have toys. I’m just happy I have fun Christmas’ with my family.
Makenna Holmes
What does Christmas mean to you? It means cheer, happiness, and of course it means family. Christmas is a warm feeling inside and that’s what Christmas means to me and my family. Christmas is amazing!
Scarlett Bohnenstiehl
What does Christmas mean to you? To me, Christmas mans that familys have time to get together and celebrate. Some kids think that Christmas is about getting presents and Santa but I think it is mostly about getting together with your family and celebrating. But Christmas is not celebrated by some people. When I think about Christmas I think about family, food, presents, music, Santa, trees, and spending time with the ones you love. And celebrating the birth of Jesus on December 25, 4 BC. That is what I think Christmas is about.
Clara Bockelman
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means a lot to me. Especially when my parents spend time with me and to be honest unlike other kids I like to spend more time with my family that my Christmas presents. Christmas is about family and friends! Not toys or anything like that. Be thankful and Merry Christmas!
Blake Anderson
What does Christmas mean to you? To jump on my trampoline with the snow on it is very fun. My family and I open presents and it’s very fun.
Lukas
