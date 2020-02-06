SPRING HILL — The Spring Hill Broncos will celebrate homecoming Friday, Feb. 7, when the boys and girls basketball teams take on the Piper Pirates at home.
The girls game will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7:30 p.m.
The winter homecoming dance will take place later that night from 9 to 11:30 p.m.
Queen candidates are Sloane McKinney, Katelyn Pope, Avery Copeland and Kaylen Dawson.
King candidates are Caden Bacon, Alexander Johnson, Cole Henson and Wyatt Dickie.
