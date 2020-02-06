200205_mr_edu_sh_home_01

Spring Hill High School winter homecoming candidates are: (front row, from left) Sloane McKinney, Katelyn Pope, Avery Copeland, Kaylen Dawson; (back row) Caden Bacon, Alexander Johnson, Cole Henson and Wyatt Dickie.

 Avery Anderson / Spring Hill High School

SPRING HILL — The Spring Hill Broncos will celebrate homecoming Friday, Feb. 7, when the boys and girls basketball teams take on the Piper Pirates at home.

The girls game will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7:30 p.m.

The winter homecoming dance will take place later that night from 9 to 11:30 p.m.

Queen candidates are Sloane McKinney, Katelyn Pope, Avery Copeland and Kaylen Dawson.

King candidates are Caden Bacon, Alexander Johnson, Cole Henson and Wyatt Dickie.

