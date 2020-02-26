PAOLA — A new chapter in the legacy of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and School is being written.
The Paola campus located along Chippewa Street, just a few blocks from the former Ursuline Sisters grounds, is taking on a new look thanks to a Parish Center construction project that is 20 years in the making.
The $1.5 million project involves the construction of a more-than-10,000-square-foot Parish Center that will be connected to the current school. The new building will house offices and a large multi-purpose room that will be utilized for school activities, as well as church events such as dinners, meetings and wedding receptions.
Jay Wieland, who is a member of the church’s building committee, said the Parish Center was originally designed to be built as part of a school renovation and addition project in 1999. That project involved new ceilings and lighting, as well as an addition with four classrooms and a conference room, according to The Republic archives.
The Parish Center addition, though, was delayed, and it has continued to be put on hold over the years as the church worked to finalize funding and plans.
Wieland said Father Pete O’Sullivan helped spearhead the effort to get the project moving again, and congregation members stepped up to the table to offer their services.
“We have a good group of volunteers on the building committee who have put in a lot of time,” Wieland said, adding that the group received support from a number of the church’s other committees and volunteers, as well as Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City.
Rob George of Legacy Contractors is handling the construction project. George, whose children attended Holy Trinity School, said the project is extra special to him and many of the subcontractors, who also have ties to the church and school.
George said the Parish Center will have a masonry exterior that is designed to be a blend of the darker brick from the church and the lighter brownish color of the school.
When the Paola City Council approved the final site plan in December, council member and former Holy Trinity student Leigh House applauded the project.
“This has been needed for at least 30 years,” House said. “I’m excited that they are going to do this. Dodgeball in the cafeteria was a little rough.”
Although the new building is the focus of the project, other changes to the campus also are being made. The home that used to house the church offices near the corner of Chippewa and East streets was demolished, and it was replaced with the school playground, which was moved from its previous location south of the school.
The former playground area will now be utilized as parking, which will help offset the loss of the previous parking area that was tore up to make way for the new Parish Center.
Wieland said the playground’s new location has been a hit, and the surrounding trees provide much-needed shade.
George, who has garnered a reputation for uncovering and preserving history during renovation projects at sites like Paola’s City Hall and Louisburg’s Fox Hall, knew he might run across some history at Holy Trinity, too.
The current school building was constructed in 1959, but a school has been with the parish for more than a century, beginning with St. Patrick’s School in 1902. The Urusline Sisters took charge of the school in 1903, according to the book “A Centenary of Catholicity in Kansas, 1822-1922: The History of Our Cradle.”
Sure enough, while the parking lot was being tore up, George found bricks that were believed to be from St. Patrick’s School. Holy Trinity teacher Beth Conner did some research and discovered that the bricks were originally made in Paola.
With the help of some students, Conner was able to transport the bricks to the garden across the street from the school, where they will be used to create a sitting area.
Despite the winter weather, George said he’s making good progress on the Parish Center project, and he’s currently on schedule to have it complete this summer before the next school year.
“I think it’s a great indication of the tremendous faith of the parishioners at Holy Trinity,” O’Sullivan said. “It’s a great accomplishment.”
